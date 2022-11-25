ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

The 55+ best Black Friday appliance deals to upgrade your home

By Brandt Ranj
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJE3N_0jNOjrFv00 Black Friday is here and we've found the best deals on home applinaces. Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is finally here, and you can save hundreds of dollars on appliances that will make cooking and cleaning a lot easier. Whether you’re interested in finally checking out an Instant Pot and air fryer, or just want a consistent cup of coffee every morning, we’ve rounded up the best deals for your convenience. It’s important to recognize that these deals will only be around for a couple of days—or until an item sells out—so you should act quickly if you see something you like. We’ll be continuing to update this post as new deals become available and older ones end, so check back often. We stand behind all of the deals we’ve chosen to feature, but would like to highlight two particularly good discounts of the best Black Friday appliance deals to give you a small taste of what’s out there.

Vitamix 5200 Blender , $299.95 (Was $549.99)

Vitamix’s 5200 Blender is powerful enough to cut through frozen fruits and vegetables for smoothies or make hot soup in a matter of minutes. Its 64-ounce container is large enough that you can easily batch cook meals, or prepare a meal for an entire family. The blades spin so rapidly that you can clean the blender by filling the container with a little soap and water and running it for about a minute. The one downside to Vitamix’s gear is its expense, but this Black Friday appliance deal knocks nearly 50 percent off the 5200’s price.

AAOBOSI 24 Inch Wine and Beverage Refrigerator $699 (was $999)

If you’re looking for an upscale beverage cooler, this model holds 57 12-ounce cans and 19 bottles of wine in a two-chamber system with independent temperature controls. That way you can keep your Dr. Peppers frosty and your wine at a sophisticated chill. If you don’t need the can storage and only want to stow your vino, opt for the 30-bottle model , which is currently $499 down from its normal $648.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO , $229 (Was $349.99)

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is one of the few Black Friday deals that will actually save you time every time you use it. The robot vacuum uses sensors to map out your room and clean it as efficiently as possible while avoiding obstacles like walls, chairs, or shoes on the ground. You can use the vacuum on any cleaning surface, and set it on a schedule so that vacuuming never interrupts important meetings or your sleep. The i3 EVO can even be controlled using your voice via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. If you’re trying to make life easier for yourself in 2023, this is the Black Friday appliance deal to get.

The best Black Friday blender deals

The best Black Friday vacuum deals

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

The best Black Friday toaster deals

The best Black Friday microwave deals

The best Black Friday coffee maker deals

The best Black Friday stand mixer deals

The best Black Friday air fryer deals

The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

More of the best Black Friday deals

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy