Hyperextension is a common problem experienced by sportspeople. It occurs when a joint comes out of its normal range of motion. This extra push to joints can lead to their injury thereby causing pain and inflammation. Even though hyperextension can affect any joint, it is commonly found to impact the knee. Joints of the limbs can be usually affected by this condition, hence, hyperextension can even make it difficult for you to walk.

