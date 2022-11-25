Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

