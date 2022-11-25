ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Jingle Jubilee & Tree Lighting on December 3 in Gaithersburg

City of Gaithersburg: Celebrate diverse & vibrant holiday traditions at Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee. Enjoy an evening of music, dance & song. Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and song. This year marks the 96th anniversary of the tree lighting ceremony. The festivities take place at the Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne. Admission is free. The outdoor venue features lawn seating with limited chairs. Please feel free to bring your own chair to enjoy the entertainment. Masks are encouraged for this outdoor event.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Announces Dog-Themed Holiday Market: Holiday Barket

Per Montgomery Parks: Montgomery Parks(opens in a new tab), part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces its first Holiday Barket, a dog-themed holiday market, on December 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cabin John Regional Park. The event will feature dog-friendly accessories and gifts from a handful of local businesses, representatives from community pet service agencies and concessions for purchase.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 Rockville Holiday Drive is Underway

Per the City of Rockville: For nearly a half century, through the Holiday Drive, Rockville has sponsored outreach that brings the community together each year to provide food baskets, gift certificates and toys to needy Rockville families throughout the Thanksgiving and December holidays. Here are some ways you can make...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Playful Pack is Coming to Germantown

Playful Pack, a daycare and boarding facility for dogs, is coming to The Shops at Seneca Meadows in Germantown, taking over the location that was previously home to ‘For Eyes’ two stores down from Panera (near Wegmans). The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis, as well as an upcoming location in Rockville. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Permanent Signage Now Up at Upcoming Sweetgreen Gaithersburg Location

Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be moving in to the former Verizon Wireless space, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and construction on the upcoming Sweetgreen restaurant began a couple months back. Permanent signage is now up at the restaurant and while we don’t have an expected opening date, we anticipate an early 2023 opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Dozens of Students Compete at MCPS Latin Dance Competition

Dozens of MCPS high school student dancers took the stage at the Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 to represent their schools at the 22nd annual MCPS Latin Dance Competition. The event was organized by the After School Dance Fund, whose mission is to build strong Latin dance clubs in MCPS and to support the academic and social-emotional success of students.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Sally Beauty Supply to Close Permanently Next Month in Germantown

Sally Beauty Supply will close its Germantown store (20650 Seneca Meadows Parkway), located at The Shops of Seneca Meadows, on Thursday, December 9th, according to a representative we spoke to earlier today. We were told the shop has been there since the shopping center was built nearly a decade ago.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Rescued After Crashing Into Power Lines; Power Restored to Most Residents

The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village around 5:30pm on Sunday were successfully rescued without incident by EMS personnel using two specialty crane/boom trucks just after midnight on Monday. According to Maryland State Police, the pilot was identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger was identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The plane was also removed from the power lines early Monday morning.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon

A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy