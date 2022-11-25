Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Jingle Jubilee & Tree Lighting on December 3 in Gaithersburg
City of Gaithersburg: Celebrate diverse & vibrant holiday traditions at Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee. Enjoy an evening of music, dance & song. Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and song. This year marks the 96th anniversary of the tree lighting ceremony. The festivities take place at the Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne. Admission is free. The outdoor venue features lawn seating with limited chairs. Please feel free to bring your own chair to enjoy the entertainment. Masks are encouraged for this outdoor event.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Dog-Themed Holiday Market: Holiday Barket
Per Montgomery Parks: Montgomery Parks(opens in a new tab), part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces its first Holiday Barket, a dog-themed holiday market, on December 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cabin John Regional Park. The event will feature dog-friendly accessories and gifts from a handful of local businesses, representatives from community pet service agencies and concessions for purchase.
mocoshow.com
2022 Rockville Holiday Drive is Underway
Per the City of Rockville: For nearly a half century, through the Holiday Drive, Rockville has sponsored outreach that brings the community together each year to provide food baskets, gift certificates and toys to needy Rockville families throughout the Thanksgiving and December holidays. Here are some ways you can make...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mocoshow.com
Playful Pack is Coming to Germantown
Playful Pack, a daycare and boarding facility for dogs, is coming to The Shops at Seneca Meadows in Germantown, taking over the location that was previously home to ‘For Eyes’ two stores down from Panera (near Wegmans). The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis, as well as an upcoming location in Rockville. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Christmas Tree Lighting to Take Place November 30
The annual Montgomery Village Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, November 30, from 6-7pm next to the CVS parking lot at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave. The event includes a free holiday concert, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa. Per Montgomery Village: “Free fun for the entire family! Join...
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
mocoshow.com
Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Will Not Be Selling Christmas Trees This Year
Per the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department: Unlike in past years, RVFD will not be selling Christmas trees this year. If you would like to support another volunteer fire/rescue department, the following are selling trees this year:. Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad – 5020 Battery La. Bethesda, MD. Wheaton Volunteer Rescue...
mocoshow.com
Permanent Signage Now Up at Upcoming Sweetgreen Gaithersburg Location
Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be moving in to the former Verizon Wireless space, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and construction on the upcoming Sweetgreen restaurant began a couple months back. Permanent signage is now up at the restaurant and while we don’t have an expected opening date, we anticipate an early 2023 opening.
mocoshow.com
Dozens of Students Compete at MCPS Latin Dance Competition
Dozens of MCPS high school student dancers took the stage at the Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 to represent their schools at the 22nd annual MCPS Latin Dance Competition. The event was organized by the After School Dance Fund, whose mission is to build strong Latin dance clubs in MCPS and to support the academic and social-emotional success of students.
mocoshow.com
All Montgomery College Campuses Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28, 2022
Per Montgomery College: “All Montgomery College campuses and locations will be CLOSED, Monday, November, 28, 2022 due to massive county wide power outage.”. Montgomery County Public Schools will also be closed.
mocoshow.com
Sally Beauty Supply to Close Permanently Next Month in Germantown
Sally Beauty Supply will close its Germantown store (20650 Seneca Meadows Parkway), located at The Shops of Seneca Meadows, on Thursday, December 9th, according to a representative we spoke to earlier today. We were told the shop has been there since the shopping center was built nearly a decade ago.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police: Pilot And Passenger Transported To Area Hospital After Successful Rescue Operation In Montgomery Co.
Per the Maryland State Police: The pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that crashed yesterday into a power line tower in Montgomery County have been rescued and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington, D.C. He was...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
One MoCo Restaurant’s Soup Makes Eater DC’s “Must Try Soups Around DC” List
With November signaling the start of “soup season” in the area, Eater DC had released its list of “Must-Try Soups Around DC” with one Montgomery County restaurant/soup making the list– the warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase. The soup goes...
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Rescued After Crashing Into Power Lines; Power Restored to Most Residents
The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village around 5:30pm on Sunday were successfully rescued without incident by EMS personnel using two specialty crane/boom trucks just after midnight on Monday. According to Maryland State Police, the pilot was identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger was identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The plane was also removed from the power lines early Monday morning.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Schools Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022 Due to Power Outages Across the County
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022. The closure is due to power outages across the county stemming from a plane crash earlier today in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS: MCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to...
Comments / 0