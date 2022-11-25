Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wbut.com
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'
It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need
BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties. Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery. They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall
Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed. Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year. Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
cranberryeagle.com
Cooking up the American Dream
It was not an easy road for Freddie Garcia to achieve the “American dream” with Los Mayas. Garcia opened his authentic Mexican restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, which, combined with a young and inexperienced staff, led to understandable financial difficulties right out of the gate. “It was a...
Community holds dinner fundraiser for local 5-year-old boy recovering from heart surgery
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local community members came together in Greensburg at a dinner fundraiser to help support a 5-year-old boy recovering from surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Conor Watson has been in the hospital for the last 38 days after a routine open-heart surgery ran...
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
Pennsylvania Almanac
South Hills Elks Lodge collecting hides for veterans
Elks Lodge No. 2213 in the South Hills is aiming to make a difference for veterans this holiday season. The lodge, located at 2789 South Park Road, Bethel Park, is taking part in the national Elks’ Veterans Leather Program. If their local Elks lodge is participating, hunters can donate...
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift
It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.
