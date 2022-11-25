ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbut.com

Winners Of Christmas Parade Released

Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
Tribune-Review

Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'

It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need

BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.  Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery.  They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
YourErie

Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
ERIE, PA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cooking up the American Dream

It was not an easy road for Freddie Garcia to achieve the “American dream” with Los Mayas. Garcia opened his authentic Mexican restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, which, combined with a young and inexperienced staff, led to understandable financial difficulties right out of the gate. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.  Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

South Hills Elks Lodge collecting hides for veterans

Elks Lodge No. 2213 in the South Hills is aiming to make a difference for veterans this holiday season. The lodge, located at 2789 South Park Road, Bethel Park, is taking part in the national Elks’ Veterans Leather Program. If their local Elks lodge is participating, hunters can donate...
BETHEL PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy