USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment...
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Declines Amid Protests Over COVID Restrictions In China
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in sentiment among US investors after the Dow Jones dropped around 500 points on Monday. China continued to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in new cases. The restrictions impacted the life of the common man, prompting people to resort to protests.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy
NEW DELHI (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
University students sent home as China tries to end protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong — but showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities that saw crowds gather over the weekend. Those widespread demonstrations were unprecedented since the army crushed the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Tsinghua University, where students rallied, and other schools in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong said they were protecting students from COVID-19 by sending them home.
