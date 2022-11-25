ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

The Black Halos’ Rich Jones Gets Into The Black Friday Spirit With The Band’s New LP & This Excusive Playlist

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpRbD_0jNOhqRc00
Image Credit: Chad Cornies

It’s Black Friday, and if you’re braving the malls for the deals of the season (or hitting up your local record store for RSD Black Friday exclusives), you’re going to need a soundtrack to get you through the day. Enter The Black Halos. The long-running punk band has blessed today with How The Darkness Doubled, their brand new LP on Stomp Records. Not only that, but guitarist Rich Jones has shared an EXCLUSIVE playlist to give you that extra jolt – like black coffee to the brain – for today.

From the opener – “A History of Violence,” which seems apt for how there’s always a viral Black Friday fight video – to the surging “Even Hell Is Looking Down” – to the electric “A Positive Note” that closes out the album, How The Darkness Doubled is a twelve-pack of adrenaline. It’s also a return to form for the band. “Reuniting with Billy [Hopeless] and Jay [Millette] for this new album brought my focus back to writing with a mindset that was pure, uncompromising Halos – as far as I’m concerned, we’ve really achieved it,” says Rich. “Having our friends John [Kern] and Danni [Action] on board make this feel like the strongest lineup that we’ve ever had, and you can really hear it on this record.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZU27_0jNOhqRc00
(Chad Cornies)

Friends, family, and fierceness will help everyone get through today. The term “Black Friday” was first coined in 1869, per Insider, when two investors caused a market crash by driving up the price of gold. In the 1950s and 1960s, the term was resurrected in Philadelphia to refer to the time between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy game, when suburban shoppers would flood the city, flooding streets, and marketplaces.

In the 1980s, the term became synonymous with shopping. Marketers tried to turn “Black Friday” into a positive connotation, with stores going from “in the red” to “in the black” — aka how accountants used different color ink to differentiate debts and earnings.

After you blast How The Darkness Doubled, put on the following playlist courtesy of Rich Jones of The Black Halos.

The Exploding Hearts, “You’re Black & Blue”

The Exploding Hearts was a lo-fi power pop band from Portland, OR, who made one fantastic rock & roll record (Guitar Romantic) before three of the band were sadly killed in a van accident at the end of a tour in 2003. These days the album is a cult classic, and this is a great example of just why that is.

Manic Street Preachers, “Black Square”

A highlight from their 2014 Krautrock-inspired Futurology album, this song references Russian avant-garde painter Kazimir Malevich’s iconic Black Square painting. Recorded at Berlin’s famous Hansa studios, Futurology is infused with the same cool, retro-future vibes that flowed through [David] Bowie’s Berlin trilogy.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Black Tongue”

A real raw-power standout from the YYY’s debut, ‘Black Tongue’ swings with sleazy NYC guitars and a wired, distorted vocal howl that would make Lux Interior proud.

Sloan, “Blackout”

From Canada’s unsung kings of guitar pop, this is a hook-filled garage jam from their sprawling 2006 double album, Never Hear The End Of It.

The Damned, “Wait For The Blackout”

Still going strong after more than four decades, The Damned were already showing their sense of musical adventure on 1980’s Black Album, which also featured a Hans Zimmer collaboration (“History Of The World”) and a 17-minute prog-punk epic (“Curtain Call”)

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Save 75% On Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories This Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We know you’re planning to get decked out in your holiday best this season and nothing compliments a seasonal look like a glam face. Lucky for us, the season of giving has started early with Amazon’s unbelievable Black Friday deals.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Hilariously Snaps At Mom Kim Kardashian While Getting Her Hair Done In TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian and North West had their TikTok followers laughing on Nov. 25 when they posted a funny new video. The 42-year-old doting mother was doing her oldest child’s hair when she suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard, the song “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 18, In NYC On Teen’s College Break: Photos

There’s no better way to finish a holiday weekend than with some Italian food in New York! Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin had a perfect mommy-daughter day together on Sunday, November 27. The pair got some shopping done and the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, shared photos of herself and her daughter, 18, out in the Big Apple on her Instagram Story.
HollywoodLife

Amanda Kloots Conceptualized ‘Fit For Christmas’ During Sleepless Night After Nick Cordero’s Passing (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots combined her love for fitness with her love for the holidays to bring to life CBS’s new original Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. The fitness instructor-turned-The Talk host joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to chat about the major career moment, and admitted she conceptualized the film in the midst of a trying time. “In July of 2020, I had just lost my husband Nick [Cordero] and I could not sleep in the middle of the night. And if you guys remember, Hallmark Channel was playing Christmas movies to help lift the spirits of people, calling it ‘Christmas In July.’ So, it was 3 am, I turned on the TV and watched a movie called Christmas Cookies with [my son] Elvis in my arms,” Amanda recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “He even woke up and we were watching it together, and I was like, ‘You know what? I have an idea for a Christmas movie!”
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend

Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Gabriel LaBelle: 5 Things About The 20-Year-Old Actor Playing A Young Version Of Steven Spielberg In ‘The Fabelmans’

Gabriel beat out thousands of actors to play Sammy Fabelman. Gabriel’s dad is also in the acting business. Gabriel LaBelle is one of Hollywood’s most talented rising stars. The 20-year-old actor stars in Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans as a character inspired by the iconic director. With this breakout role, Gabriel has solidified his place in Hollywood.
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On ‘Really Cool’ Romance With Jesse Rutherford: He’s The ‘Hottest’

Billie Eilish, 20, broke her silence about her romance with Jesse Rutherford, 31, in a new video interview with Vanity Fair. The singer, who has done the life update interview with the outlet every year over the past few years, admitted she does have a boyfriend and she’s “really happy” with the relationship. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said after confirming she was in a romance.
HollywoodLife

‘RHOM’s Marysol Patton Teases Major Drama Amongst The OGs In Season 5: ‘It Gets Ugly’ (Exclusive)

Marysol Patton teased some unexpected drama that plays out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami. “There’s actually — towards the end of the season — a really bad split between some of the OGs,” Marysol EXCLUSIVELY said on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, ahead of the RHOM season 5 premiere on December 8 on Peacock. “It’s pretty bad,” the 55-year-old added.
HollywoodLife

Act Fast If You Want This This Cult-Favorite Microneedling Tool That’s 25% Off On Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Black Friday is officially here and considering walk-in appointments to get a facial or other skincare treatments aren’t always that easy to book nowadays, you’re in luck with this nifty Beauty Bio GloPRO tool that comes complete with microtip attachments. You can get an at-home microneedling treatment and more starting at the sale price of $235.50. This deal is unbeatable and won’t last for long, so you better act fast!
HollywoodLife

This Sunset Lamp Will Impress Even The Pickiest Teenager On Your Holiday List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If your teen enjoys switching their aesthetic and taking photos, some golden hour lighting could be just the thing they want this Christmas. Golden hour is that beautiful time of day when photos glow with the sunset’s natural lighting. Unfortunately, this special time of day lasts for such a short period of evening time, and it’s hard to take advantage of its temporary radiance.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
264K+
Followers
24K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy