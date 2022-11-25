ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 13

SRMarc0
3d ago

Maybe this journalist - and most commenters - should research how many lives are saved every year because of jughandles. That’s their purpose, and they work.

Reply
6
don
3d ago

Stupid article. Jughandles are necessary. Route 22 should have more of them. it's a very dangerous road through Union County and east of that.

Reply
3
Related
New Jersey 101.5

50 amazing New Jersey kids who are absolutely adoptable

Have you ever thought about adopting a child? I have, but I never acted on it. Why? First, because I didn't think I was at the right place in my life to take on such a big commitment, but, mostly because I was scared of it. Scared that I wouldn't be good at it, that I wouldn't be able to do all things to make my adoptive child's life a better place.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey

NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view. 
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New report on what NJ businesses expect for 2023

As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ

If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

At last, independent review of NJ COVID response beginning

TRENTON – The long-promised independent review of how New Jersey’s state government handled the COVID-19 pandemic is getting underway, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy announced that the review will be led by a team at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, a law firm based in Philadelphia that also has offices at four other locations, including Cherry Hill. The firm will work with the Boston Consulting Group, one of the "Big Three" management consulting firms.
92.7 WOBM

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy