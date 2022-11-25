Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Has Added Yet Another Alum From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina is coming, and another alum from the Keanu Reeves film series has been confirmed to show up.
msn.com
Jenna Ortega's 'Autopsy' Admission Startles the Internet: 'Take it Back'
Last week, actress Jenna Ortega revealed that she used to "perform autopsies on little animals" when she was younger, subsequently startling the internet. The You star made the admission while discussing her friendship with Maddie Ziegler during an "Autocomplete Interview" for Wired's YouTube channel. "I feel like Maddie and I...
'The Walking Dead' star thinks fans will get to see her 'Eternals' character again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
On "The Walking Dead" red carpet, Insider asked Marvel stars Lauren Ridloff and Cailey Fleming if we may see them again in the MCU.
IGN
Slave Zero X - Official Shou Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk action game set in the same world as the original Slave Zero (1999). Griffin Burns (Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko) will voice Slave Zero X's protagonist, Shou. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed.
Collider
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
Glass Onion Is Netflix's Most Successful Theatrical Release Yet
If there is one director who could conceivably revive the movie theater industry, Rian Johnson would be the obvious choice. Though fan reaction to his vision for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was controversial at best (via Vox), we would be remiss in forgetting the mesmerizing and unique films that Johnson has gifted us previously. Brick" was his foray into feature films, setting a noir-inspired mystery in a California high school. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first of many collaborations with the director, 2005's "Brick" was just a precursor to Johnson's fascinating filmmaking style. He would then go on to direct "Looper," a time travel film with a mythic backstory and fully developed lore.
Hollywood Minute: 'John Wick 4' first look
Keanu Reeves in the first trailer for 'John Wick 4,' plus sneak peeks at two movies opening this weekend, 'Bar Fight!' and 'Sam & Kate.' Rick Damigella reports.
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Here's How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home
"Top Gun: Maverick" easily broke Mach 10 in cinemas worldwide, and the long-awaited sequel to Pete Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) 1986 adventure soared right to the top. Director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun" is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and only one of two movies to exceed the billion-dollar mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other is "Jurassic World Dominion," and the President of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, spoke about the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" around the world despite the pandemic.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Scarecrow Is a Horror Movie Legend
The Masked Singer's "Fright Night" saw a scream queen unmasked! The spooky festivities saw some creepy performances, including one by Scarecrow. The pumpkin-headed performer faced off against Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo, and was sadly unable to triumph. Scroll through to learn was horror movie legend was under the Scarecrow mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and More
"His Dark Materials" will come to its epic conclusion with the adaptation of Phillip Pullman's children's novel "The Amber Spyglass."
Collider
Kevin Bacon Is Trapped in a Snow Globe in the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Poster
Actor Kevin Bacon just made his MCU debut as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and fans couldn't be happier. The studio isn’t leaving any stone unturned in spreading some more holiday joy to the fans either, in a new poster revealed by Marvel Studios, Bacon is seen in a snow globe while Drax and Mantis look at him curiously. The poster is full of colors and hints at the special's plot as the duo decides to make Bacon a present for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, who is missing Gamora very much, during this time of the year.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
