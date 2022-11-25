If there is one director who could conceivably revive the movie theater industry, Rian Johnson would be the obvious choice. Though fan reaction to his vision for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was controversial at best (via Vox), we would be remiss in forgetting the mesmerizing and unique films that Johnson has gifted us previously. Brick" was his foray into feature films, setting a noir-inspired mystery in a California high school. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first of many collaborations with the director, 2005's "Brick" was just a precursor to Johnson's fascinating filmmaking style. He would then go on to direct "Looper," a time travel film with a mythic backstory and fully developed lore.

