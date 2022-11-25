Callisto Protocol Developers Share Details About Game's New Area, Below; 13 Minutes of Gameplay Leaked Online and More

Read full article on original website
The Callisto Protocol - Official Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Watch the mysterious live-action TV spot trailer starring Josh Duhamel for upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios, the game is set on Jupiter's dead moon in the year 2320. Taking on the role of Black Iron Prison inmate, Jacob Lee, players must face terrifying creatures as you uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company.
The Settlers: New Allies - Official Developer Update Video
The Settlers: New Allies will be available on Windows PC on February 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch. Join creative director Christian...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Levincia Gym (Electric)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Eletric Type Gym Test in Levincia and defeat the Gym Leader Iono. 11:01 Levincia Electric-type Gym Leader Iono Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out...
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and it's all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch, and our favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
Starship Troopers: Extermination Announced
Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming 12-player PvE first-person shooter for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film. It's due to launch into Early Access sometime in 2023. Take a look at the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots in the gallery below.
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...
Don't Miss The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are back! Tune in to IGN to see all the new trailers, reveals, announcements, world premieres and award winners. December 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
Slave Zero X - Official Atavaka Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk hack-n-slash game set in the world of 1999's Slave Zero. Jordan Reynolds (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III) is set to voice the deadly armored swordsman and assassin, Atavaka. He is also one of the Five Calamities in the action game. Slave...
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
West Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The West Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sandwiched between Casseroya Lake, West Province (Area Two), and the Dalizapa Passage. Trainers here have pokemon around the levels of 29 - 30. Winning against five trainers in the area will grant you an Amulet Coin. Want to go...
Elden Ring Is on Sale for Cyber Monday 2022
The Black Friday deal on Elden Ring is now a Cyber Monday deal. You can grab yourself a copy of the sensational Elden Ring for just $35 from the folks over at Walmart. It's highly unlikely that we'll be shutting up about this deal now that we've found it. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get your hands on a copy of this amazing title. For more gaming discounts, check out our full round-up on the best video game Cyber Monday deals.
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Crossfire: Legion - Official Launch Announcement Trailer
Crossfire: Legion will be leaving Early Access on December 8, 2022. Watch the latest action-packed trailer for another look at this real-time strategy game. The full launch will add the Final Campaign, Act IV, as well as the Operation Northside co-op mode, the new game mode called Brawl, a new skirmish map called Labyrinth, a new payload map called Tongren Facility, twelve new units, three additional commanders, and A.I. creation for the Battle Lines, Payload, Brawl, and Standard Game modes.
