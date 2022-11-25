ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium

PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Families get early holiday gifts

Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats. Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Disaster assistance center opening in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a disaster assistance center. The center is set to open for one day on Monday, Nov. 28 and operate from 10 a.m. to...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL

