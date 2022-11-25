Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
daytonatimes.com
Families get early holiday gifts
Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats. Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families...
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
Bay News 9
Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
click orlando
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
WESH
Disaster assistance center opening in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a disaster assistance center. The center is set to open for one day on Monday, Nov. 28 and operate from 10 a.m. to...
fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
Comments / 0