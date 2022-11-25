Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Stevenson files to run for attorney general in Democratic primary
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, who was unopposed in her bid for a second term in the House earlier this month, has officially filed her paperwork to seek the nomination for Attorney General in the May 2023 Democratic primary. Born and raised in Kentucky, Stevenson’s...
kentuckytoday.com
Ohio awards nearly $58M more for school security upgrades
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
kentuckytoday.com
Dozen counties randomly chosen for election audit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a public random drawing on Monday to select the 12 Kentucky counties that will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit as required under state law. “Today, ” Cameron said, “we are safeguarding the integrity of Kentucky’s elections. By doing so,...
kentuckytoday.com
Public visitation Tuesday for John Y. Brown
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear is inviting the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda...
kentuckytoday.com
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The State Funding Board cast the vote to sign off on the FastTrack grant...
Comments / 0