NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week we decided to shine a light on a pair of amazing pets currently up for adoption, rather than just one. Skeeter is a smart, kitten at heart. He is clean and takes good care of himself. His pair mate, Minnie, makes sure he does. While she is not officially his mother, she has sure taken on the title of making sure he’s well behaved. She supervises him, makes sure he eats, and plays with him. She is also great at making sure his face is groomed.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO