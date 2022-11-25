Read full article on original website
Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?. It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it. According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of...
Police respond to crash in east North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday. A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.
North Platte Chamber hosts Small Business Saturday Passport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the North Platte Chamber hosted a Small Business Saturday event where patrons could visit stores to get stamps. After receiving 8 stamps, they could turn in their passport to be entered in for a drawing to win prizes.
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Skeeter and Minnie!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week we decided to shine a light on a pair of amazing pets currently up for adoption, rather than just one. Skeeter is a smart, kitten at heart. He is clean and takes good care of himself. His pair mate, Minnie, makes sure he does. While she is not officially his mother, she has sure taken on the title of making sure he’s well behaved. She supervises him, makes sure he eats, and plays with him. She is also great at making sure his face is groomed.
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss liquor law change
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed a potential change to the county’s liquor laws regarding the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Recently the City of North Platte made a change to their liquor laws allowing for the sale of alcohol before noon, aligning it with the other days of the week. However, Lincoln County, outside of North Platte city limits, still operates under the old law. Today’s discussions among the commissioners and one local business should see a resolution on the docket soon to unify the laws between the city and the county.
