FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
WIS-TV
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
WIS-TV
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
WIS-TV
Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WRDW-TV
18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
WLTX.com
Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River
IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Declan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault. Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
WIS-TV
Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving
WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
Retired Veteran asking community for help with cleaning up cemetery
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The work is never done for retired military veteran, Tony Matthews. Matthews is known around town for doing charity work around the community. His latest project? Cleaning up Beard-Young Cemetery on Bakers Place Road in Columbia County. “I have driven by this cemetery for years and watched it get worse over […]
Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
WRDW-TV
Local business owner gives back with community dinner
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Atomic City Café in New Ellenton held a Thanksgiving feast that went on all evening. We were there for the food and fellowship. The Owner Daphne Simpkins says growing up, she didn’t have much, but watching her family continue to give to others inspired her at a young age.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
