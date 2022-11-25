ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesburg-leesville, SC

WIS-TV

Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
AIKEN, SC
WLTX.com

Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River

IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault. Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving

WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Retired Veteran asking community for help with cleaning up cemetery

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The work is never done for retired military veteran, Tony Matthews. Matthews is known around town for doing charity work around the community. His latest project? Cleaning up Beard-Young Cemetery on Bakers Place Road in Columbia County. “I have driven by this cemetery for years and watched it get worse over […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Local business owner gives back with community dinner

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Atomic City Café in New Ellenton held a Thanksgiving feast that went on all evening. We were there for the food and fellowship. The Owner Daphne Simpkins says growing up, she didn’t have much, but watching her family continue to give to others inspired her at a young age.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC

