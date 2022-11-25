Read full article on original website
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
Zampa gets chance to push Test claims in rare Sheffield Shield appearance
The legspinner will make his first first-class appearance since 2019 if selected against Victoria
On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach
England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower, who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be...
England vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match
England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to...
AFLW Grand Final talking points: Eliza West, Olivia Purcell lead Melbourne to maiden title
Melbourne have won their maiden AFLW premiership, downing Brisbane by four points in the decider at Brighton Homes Arena. Brisbane bounced out to an early advantage after scoring the first two goals, but it was the Demons who fought back valiantly in the next two quarters. With a narrow margin...
England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005
England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
Australian Schools Championships showcasing next generation of Aussie hoopers
The next generation of Australian basketball stars will square off at the Australian Schools championships next week on the Gold Coast. The tournament is one of the biggest Australian school sports competitions, bringing together teams from around the country, which will see over 1,700 players across 145 teams from Year 10, 11, and 12 compete for their respective schools.
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
England 13-27 South Africa: Hosts well beaten despite Thomas du Toit red card
Tries: Arendse, Etzebeth Cons: De Klerk Pens: De Klerk 3 Drop-goals: Willemse 2. An error-strewn and under-powered England were comfortably seen off by South Africa at Twickenham to end the hosts' autumn in deflating style. Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse raced in for a long-range score that helped his side to...
