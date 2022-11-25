Read full article on original website
Giants news, 11/28: Beckham, Barkley, playoffs, more headlines
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is reportedly set to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, was removed from a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Per Tom Pelissero, Beckham was slipping “in and out of consciousness” before being removed. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was...
Film breakdown: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s big game against Dallas
The New York Giants received an excellent game from their rookie fifth-overall selection, Kayvon Thibodeaux, in their 28-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Thibodeaux pressured Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott early and often; the rookie pass-rusher recorded two quarterback hits on Dallas’ first drive. According to Pro Football Focus,...
Kayvon Thibodeaux - The Giants’ swagger is intact
The New York Giants came up short against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. While the Giants lead 13-7 at halftime, Dallas passed them and pulled away in the second half. The Giants’ offense struggled to move the ball consistently, while Dallas’ offense figured out Wink Martindale’s defense. The result was Dallas scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half. It was a tough loss for the Giants, particularly on the back of a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions. In the span of a week the Giants went from one game out of first place in the NFC East and one of the major storylines of the season, to a team being questioned by fans and the national media.
Building a championship Giants roster: How can the Giants improve at wide receiver?
This season we may be at an inflection point in NFL history in which the running game begins to re-assert itself as a big part of offensive strategy to counter the two-high safety defense that limits explosive passing plays. Or maybe this season is just an anomaly, and “order” will be restored next season. Either way, the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era is not returning. An NFL team can’t get very far without a dangerous passing attack. That is bad news for the New York Giants, who have defied the laws of NFL physics by compiling a 7-4 record with one of the worst passing games in the league.
Analysis: Early NBA MVP race has crowded field of candidates
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may just be putting together his best season. It still may not be enough to get the Denver Nuggets’ big man a third straight NBA MVP. Chalk that up to MVP fatigue. Or to the glaringly good numbers of a crowded field of early candidates, including Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry.
‘All options on the table’ for new MetLife Stadium field — report
MetLife Stadium will have a new playing surface for the 2023 NFL season, and a statement from co-owner John Mara released to the Daily News leaves open the possibility that the surface could be grass. “The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets,...
Film analysis: Should Nick Gates continue to start at center?
New York Giants interior offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Gates suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg that required seven surgeries. The road to recovery was arduous for the now 27-year-old offensive lineman, but few people on this earth embody toughness in the manner that Gates personifies on NFL game days.
NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide
Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action. The Eagles can regain a...
A few observation/ opinions for the last 6 games
1) Nick Gates has got to be the Center. 2) A healthy Evan Neal playing alongside RG Glowinski with Bredeson back at LG must is a must. 3) Get used to and start appreciating him because even though he won't get anywhere near top money Daniel Jones will be resigned and isn't going anywhere.
Giants-Commanders odds: Have oddsmakers lost faith in New York?
For a few weeks at least, it appeared as though oddsmakers had faith in the New York Giants as one of the top dogs in the NFC. But on Sunday, the Giants (7-4) opened as 2-point underdogs for their Week 13 home matchup with the Washington Commanders. DraftKings Sportsbook has...
Giants vs. Commanders 2022, Week 13: Everything you need to know
The stretch run has arrived for the New York Giants. At 7-4, the Giants hope to conclude a surprisingly successful season by securing a playoff berth that seemed implausible when the season began. The Giants host the NFC East rival Washington Commanders (7-5) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders,...
Odell Beckham removed from flight in Miami
Big Blue View mailbag: Punt returns, and a Saquon Barkley over-reaction
Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what New York Giants questions we can answer this week. Julian Roberts asks: How often do you think Dabs overrules Kafka’s play call during the game?. Ed says: Julian, I honestly don’t think Brian Daboll “overrules” offensive coordinator Mike...
Giants injury updates: Ben Bredeson, Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson designated to return from IR
The New York Giants on Monday designated guard Ben Bredeson, edge defender, Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson for return from injured reserve. The 7-4 Giants face the 7-5 Washington Commanders Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with both team vying for one of three NFC wild-card playoff berths. Bredeson was the...
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain at No. 6 heading into final stretch
The New York Giants enter the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season with a tenuous hold on a playoff berth. The 7-4 Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This week’s opponent, the 7-5 Washington Commanders, is the No. 7 seed. All four NFC East...
Steelers at Colts: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The season hasn’t gone the way either team has liked so far but on Monday Night Football, the once-must-see matchup between two AFC powerhouses will be back on display. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts will be hungry to get back into the win column this week and build up a little momentum.
Big Blue View mailbag, part 2: What’s the deal with knee braces and offensive linemen?
This is a question that came to the Big Blue View Mailbag a few weeks ago. It piqued my curiosity, but I did not really know how to answer it. I wanted the opportunity to speak with some New York Giants offensive linemen about it, and I had that opportunity a couple of days before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
