Red Bull MEO Season 5 India Finale: Jonathan Talks about Two Finger grip, Esports Player of the Year Award, and More

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - A Challenge from Nemona - Victory Road
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we accept a Challenge from Nemona and complete Victory Road. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Kvasirs Poems 3 - We Who Remain, Part the Second
To collect this Kvasir's Poem you'll need to have at least started the Side Quest (Favor), "The Weight of Chains". To begin The Weight of Chains, head to the island beside the huge geyser in Svartalfheim's Bay of Bounty. To reach the Poem, head to Lyngbakr Island's southern Dock (the...
IGN UK Podcast 672: Atomic Heart is a Real Game
The year is 2022. The Bounty debate also continues to rage as a schism threatens to develop on the IGN UK Podcast. Before that though, Cardy, Matt, and Emma are arriving in your ears to talk all about why you should be excited for Atomic Heart, should check out Warzone 2.0, and should watch the new show from the creators of Dark, 1899.
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
The Best Black Friday Deal on the LG Evo C2 OLED TV Is Still Live for the Weekend
Amazon is still offering its Black Friday deals on the latest 2022 LG Evo C2 4K OLED TVs through the Black Friday weekend. OLED TVs offer the best image quality around, and the LG Evo C2 OLED TV is the most popular model. The C2 also makes for an exceptional gaming TV with plenty of future-proofed features. There are some noticeable improvements with the new C2 over last year's C1, enough that it is worth the price premium. That is even more the case right now when the cost between the two models is practically the same.
The Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - Budget to Best (Late 2022)
The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
Black Friday 2022: Bring Home a 50-inch Hisense ULED Quantum 4K Smart Fire TV for $299
Black Friday is here and it's time to get in the game. Whether that is a sporting event you want to watch, or the latest video game you want to play, you'll need a great TV to make the most of it. Right now, Amazon has the Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV on sale, down from the usual $529 to a very impressive $299.
