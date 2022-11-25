In Netflix’s Wednesday, Tim Burton pays homage to every iteration of The Addams Family, from the original comics to the TV show to the 90’s films to the more recent animated movies. Putting his own signature spin on the franchise, he creates a gorgeous new gothic world as he shifts the spotlight to everyone’s favorite braided bad seed daughter. Fabulous fashion and sumptuous sets create the scene as inventive fiends and “normies” intersect and interact in creepy and captivating ways as we’d expect. But this twisted tale has some real surprises too, especially casting-wise. Jenna Ortega embodies the title role, her striking big-eyed glare and deadpan delivery offering a more cartoonish and maybe even more captivating take on what Christina Ricci brought to the character. Ricci is back as a (maybe or maybe not) well-meaning instructor at the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts, where Wednesday arrives as a new student as the series begins. Morticia and Gomez Addams, may not be the focus of the series, which takes place at the school, but they’re essential to bringing a new spirit and vibe to the ghoulish modern family. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are pitch-perfect as the patriarchs. Though some questioned the latter choice, the actor brings a brutish sweetness to the Addams’ dad that we haven’t seen before, maybe less suave than Raul Julia or John Astin, but more endearing.

