Detroit News
Wall Street opens lower as lockdown protests spread in China
New York — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Technology companies were also lower. Bond yields were holding steady. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 as housing market cools – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as rising interest rates hit demand
Detroit News
Deadly Xinjiang fire stokes discontent over China's COVID restrictions
The delayed emergency response to a deadly fire has sparked protests calling for an end to months of lockdowns in Xinjiang, the tightly controlled region of northwestern China, and fueled a nationwide outcry over the restrictions prescribed by the country's "zero COVID" policy. Flames engulfed the upper floors of a...
Reuters
Nestle raises 2022 sales guidance for third time this year
ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nestle's (NESN.S) 2022 sales guidance was nudged higher for the third time this year on Tuesday as the world's largest packaged food company continues to counter sharp cost inflation by raising prices.
Reuters
Japan's extra budget passes lower house, defence spending in focus
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's second supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year, amounting to 29 trillion yen ($210 billion), cleared the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for final approval in the upper chamber this week.
Reuters
French COVID cases on the rise again - government spokesman
PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in recent days, French government spokesman told journalists on Tuesday. "The COVID epidemic seems to be picking up again", Olivier Veran said, adding there was a 40% rise in new cases since last week.
University students sent home as China tries to end protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong — but showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities that saw crowds gather over the weekend. Those widespread demonstrations were unprecedented since the army crushed the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Tsinghua University, where students rallied, and other schools in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong said they were protecting students from COVID-19 by sending them home.
