Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller
Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran World Cup press conference turns into discussion on race, human rights, and geopolitics
The USA vs. Iran group finale is a high-stakes match with both nations looking to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the field, the task for both sides is clear: the United States must win to advance, while Iran moves on with a win or draw. There is no scenario in which both teams can qualify for the knockout stage.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News
Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage
When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Sporting News
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Sporting News
USA vs. Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News
What channel is Wales vs England on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar
Wales will do their best to wreck England's World Cup plans on Tuesday, with the Dragons still holding on to a slim chance of qualifying for the Round of 16. Wales' awful performance and defeat against Iran left them on the brink of elimination, until England's 0-0 draw with USA gave them a lifeline.
Sporting News
What happens if the USA win, lose or tie against Iran in World Cup?
The stakes couldn't be higher for the United States against Iran on Tuesday. After a pair of draws to open the World Cup, including a 0-0 shocker against England, the United States now finds itself needing a win in its final Group B game in order to advance. That means...
Sporting News
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Sporting News
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
