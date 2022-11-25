ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage

When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
USA vs. Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
What happens if the USA win, lose or tie against Iran in World Cup?

The stakes couldn't be higher for the United States against Iran on Tuesday. After a pair of draws to open the World Cup, including a 0-0 shocker against England, the United States now finds itself needing a win in its final Group B game in order to advance. That means...
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Reuters

Japan's extra budget passes lower house, defence spending in focus

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's second supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year, amounting to 29 trillion yen ($210 billion), cleared the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for final approval in the upper chamber this week.

