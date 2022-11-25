The singer and reality star kicked off the SLS Baha Mar's latest live music series in Nassau, and opened up about why RHOP season 7 has been her most challenging yet. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is ready for the limelight. The Real Housewives of Potomac star knows all too well what people think when they hear that she’s a singer once the cameras stop rolling on her reality show. But with her own headlining tour and now, an international performance under her belt, she’s confident she’ll prove any and all naysayers wrong.

14 HOURS AGO