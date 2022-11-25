Read full article on original website
Sheek Louch Serves Up “Beast Mode 5”
The LOX have endured an exciting year and a half since their appearance on Verzuz. Though there’s no word of a new project from the Yonkers group dropping in the near future, each member has delivered excellent solo efforts including Sheek Louch. Though 2021 was a rather quiet year...
Essence
WATCH | Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged
Snoop Dogg says he is a proud parent after his daughter, Cori Broadus, said yes to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece. In several Instagram posts, the couple is shown smiling ear to ear in matching pink pajamas.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Essence
Irene Cara, Star Of 'Sparkle' And 'Fame,' Dies At 63
The singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for a non-acting role. Irene Cara, the singer and actress known for co-writing ‘Flashdance”s title track and for starring in the 1980 film ‘Fame’ has died. She was 63. Cara’s publicist,...
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
Essence
Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Is Engaged To Wayne Duece
'The easiest yes ever.' After four years of dating, the couple is taking their relationship to a new level. Congratulations to rapper Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, and her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Duece. Over the weekend, the sweethearts got engaged, and it appeared to be a heartwarming proposal. “Can’t...
Essence
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says She's Not Just "Another Housewife Who Wants To Sing"
The singer and reality star kicked off the SLS Baha Mar's latest live music series in Nassau, and opened up about why RHOP season 7 has been her most challenging yet. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is ready for the limelight. The Real Housewives of Potomac star knows all too well what people think when they hear that she’s a singer once the cameras stop rolling on her reality show. But with her own headlining tour and now, an international performance under her belt, she’s confident she’ll prove any and all naysayers wrong.
