Denver, CO

Denver weather: Sunny skies, highs in the 50s return Friday

By BROOKE NEVINS brooke.nevins@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Expect sunny skies and autumn temperatures today. COURTESY OF MICHAEL KIRSH/FLICKR

After a breezy, chilly Thanksgiving Day, Denver could see a high near 58 Friday as temperatures are expected to remain pleasant over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Saturday could see a high near 57 with light wind speeds and sunny skies. A slight dip in temps could bring Sunday's high to near 52. Sunny, clear skies could persist into the workweek, with Monday expected to see a pleasant high near 54.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 7 mph.

