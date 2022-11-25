ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets.

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets face off for the final team of the season tonight. The two teams met on Opening Night and have gone on very different paths. Houston's rebuild plows forward while Atlanta tries to reach its full potential as a contender.

This will be Atlanta's first game against a non-playoff team since playing Detroit in early November. While it would be natural to take a sigh of relief, no team in the NBA can be slept on.

Houston plays an analytical style of basketball. They play with pace, attempt plenty of outside shots, and crash the offense boards hard. Additionally, the backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combine for 40+ points per game.

Unlike last year, Atlanta is leaning on their defense to win games. They rank 12th in defensive rating and fifth in total rebounds. Unfortunately for Hawks fans, Atlanta's once-prolific offense is clunky and inefficient due to the lack of perimeter shooters.

Tonight should be a win for Atlanta. Not only are they favorites, but they match up well with the young and athletic Rockets. Stay locked into AllHawks.com today for all our game-day coverage.

Injury Report

Houston's injury report lists Jae'Sean Tate and Bruno Fernando as out. Additionally, Josh Christopher, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green are listed as day-to-day.

Atlanta's injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic as out. Additionally, Jarrett Culver is probable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (-300) Rockets (+240)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Toyota Center

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Houston Rockets will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (white).

