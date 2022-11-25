ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree.

First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 35 1/2-point favorite, and Key explained why.

“It’s not just a collection of good players — it’s a collection of good players playing good football,” Key said at his outdoor press conference this week at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“They play sound, they play well together, and they do a good job of the game-planning week to week versus different opponents’ offense and defense.”

Georgia football: 12 one-liners from the victory over Tech

Georgia football eventually ran away from Georgia Tech on Saturday, but it took the Dawgs a whole half to get things going. While it did take longer than fans would have liked, the game still resulted in a blowout victory over the Yellow Jackets, making it five straight wins over the in-state rival.
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
What’s next for Brent Key?

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — It was a valiant effort, but top-ranked Georgia proved to be too much for Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets fell to the Bulldogs Saturday, 37-14. Tech finished the season with a record of 5-7 — their best since 2018 — and was one of only three teams […]
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Curry scores 30, Georgia Southern beats Oglethorpe 101-73

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels 101-73 on Saturday led by Carlos Curry’s 30 points. The Eagles are now 4-3 on the season, while the Stormy Petrels moved to 0-1. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC...
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colquitt County pounds North Gwinnett

MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – The Colquitt County Packers had no trouble getting past North Gwinnett Friday night in the Class 7A state quarterfinals, winning 56-17 to remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Packers advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will host Carrollton, ...
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today

The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year. “Our team...
Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug Story | Part 2: 'Take it to trial'

As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 2:12 PM EST November 23, 2022. Updated: 3:12 PM EST...
