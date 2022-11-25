Annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree.

First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 35 1/2-point favorite, and Key explained why.

“It’s not just a collection of good players — it’s a collection of good players playing good football,” Key said at his outdoor press conference this week at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“They play sound, they play well together, and they do a good job of the game-planning week to week versus different opponents’ offense and defense.”

©2022 Cox Media Group