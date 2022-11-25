ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
e-cryptonews.com

How to Avoid Losing In Cryptocurrency Trading – 8 Steps!

Cryptocurrency investment and trading can be a very profitable and exciting way to make money. However, it’s also an extremely uncertain business. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more have hopped on the blockchain-based money-transferrer bandwagon. As a result, the cryptocurrency market is becoming increasingly competitive. In order...
e-cryptonews.com

How to Teach People About Cryptocurrency – A Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is known for its high level of privacy and instant transactions. These attributes make it an attractive alternative to traditional banking systems and financial institutions. However, like any new concept, cryptocurrency has its fair share of naysayers and doubters who question its ability to succeed in the long term.
e-cryptonews.com

How to Get Rich with Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic in the tech space, but it’s also confusing. You’ve probably heard about “Bitcoin,” and maybe you even know that it’s one of the most popular cryptocurrencies around. But what does that mean? How can someone get rich with cryptocurrency? And how do you learn more about this exciting new world of digital currencies? In this guide we’ll cover all your questions (and then some), so read on!
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Futurism

Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now

Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
u.today

Ripple CTO Explains How Crypto Millionaires Will Be Made, Vitalik Buterin Says “Something Important” Will Happen Soon, XRP Is Closer to Beginning: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something important is about to happen" 231.4 billion SHIB dumped by top whales as burn rate spikes 506%. U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Ripple CTO thinks big damage to crypto billionaires could be done in coming months. Former U.S. congressional candidate...
u.today

Fed’s Kashkari Says Entire Notion of Crypto Is Nonsense

In a recent tweet, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari slammed cryptocurrencies as “nonsense.”. Kashkari’s scathing comment came in a response to a recent article by the Wall Street Journal, which explores how and why plenty of investors turned a blind eye to the failed exchange’s false flags.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
bitcoinist.com

Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k

Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high l of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start...
cryptopotato.com

Investing in Bitcoin Still Makes Sense, Says Tom Lee

Investors wanting to have a balanced portfolio should still invest in BTC, said Lee. Fundstrat’s head of research – Tom Lee – remains a bitcoin bull and believes the asset could serve as a proper investment tool for certain investors. He added in a recent interview that...
astaga.com

BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
u.today

Number of Bitcoin Holders at All-time High as Bottom Draws Near: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy