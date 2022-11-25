Read full article on original website
Related
businesspartnermagazine.com
Bitcohit.com Review: An Ultimate Guide to Cryptocurrency Trading for Novice Traders
For many investors, cryptocurrency trading is the most exciting opportunity to earn money online. Some authentic reports of 2021 revealed that the overall profits of the crypto investors in 2021 were roughly around $ 163 billion. This is why the number of investors in cryptocurrency trading has been suggestively amplified in the last several years. There are two distinct ways to engage in crypto trading:
businesspartnermagazine.com
CoinsPayWorld.com Review: How to Pick the Best Crypto Exchange for Cryptocurrency Trading?
As the popularity of crypto trading is increasing, the number of crypto exchanges is also growing. Therefore, you may get confused about which platform to choose. There are plenty of things that you can consider before registering with a crypto brokerage platform. The most important thing is the authenticity of the platform. An authentic platform will take responsibility for the security of your money.
Over $16 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors This Chinese EV Maker Seems 'Very Dicey' Amid China Protests
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NIO Inc NIO seems "very dicey." Cramer said Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is "okay." "You need to see commodity inflation come back, " Cramer said. Rio Tinto Group RIO is a "great hedge against long-term inflation." The "Mad Money" host...
UK mortgage approvals for October fall 10% following Kwarteng’s mini-budget
The chaos in the mortgage market that followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s now infamous mini-budget led to a 10% fall in the number of mortgage approvals during October. According to the latest figures from the Bank of England, the number of mortgages approved by lenders slumped from 66,000 in September to 59,000 last month – the lowest monthly total for mortgage approvals since June 2020.
Financial speculation is worsening global food price crisis
When the world last experienced a major food crisis in 2008, financial speculation with food-based derivatives was seen as a contributing factor. That may be happening again.
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Nio And Tencent Collaborate For Self-Driving Project
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc NIO and tech giant Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY collaborated on autonomous driving and high-definition mapping areas. Tencent inked a cooperation agreement with Nio in China, CNBC reports. The firms look to cash in on Beijing’s focus on new energy cars. The partnership could...
Comments / 0