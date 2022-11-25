ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

kjzz.com

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made after car hits vehicle, crashes through wall of Roy building

ROY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash Friday night about 7 p.m. in the area of 5700 S. 1900 West, where a driver went through a wall after rear-ending another vehicle. Injuries apparently are minor, but damage is...
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
LINDON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT

