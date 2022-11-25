Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Provo police: Suspect jailed on 11 charges after fleeing traffic stop
PROVO, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was booked into jail Friday after he made an illegal left turn, then sped up to try and avoid a traffic stop by a police officer. The incident started just before 3 p.m. when the white Chevrolet Suburban...
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
kjzz.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested after driving into Spanish Fork parade route, hitting horse
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Police said a driver suspected to have been under the influence was arrested after allegedly driving onto a parade route and hitting a horse with a rider. Officers said the car approached the Spanish Fork Festival of Lights parade while it was happening Saturday...
kjzz.com
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Saratoga Springs woman faces 9 criminal charges after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. She is currently facing a total of nine charges.
kjzz.com
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
Gephardt Daily
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police: Woman arrested after ramming patrol car with stolen pickup, multi-agency response
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old woman who allegedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday morning after a chase that ended when the truck was disabled by spike strips. Victoria Diane Nunez was initially spotted...
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle
A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made after car hits vehicle, crashes through wall of Roy building
ROY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash Friday night about 7 p.m. in the area of 5700 S. 1900 West, where a driver went through a wall after rear-ending another vehicle. Injuries apparently are minor, but damage is...
KSLTV
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
Clearfield man faces capital murder charges in killings of grandparents
A Clearfield man who is accused of killing his grandparents has been formally charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Davis County on Monday, Nov. 28.
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
ksl.com
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
kslnewsradio.com
One person flees I-15 crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
Comments / 0