BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re anything like me, you’re ready to add as much holiday spirit to the season as possible. Luckily, you can head to Half Shell Oyster House in Pelham for a fun Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 3 or the Trussville location on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading for details and to find out why you don’t want to miss it.
Anniston, AL – The Wiggins Community Center will be hosting a yard sale and BBQ on December 3rd from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Vendors are welcome to set up and sell their goods by completing the registration form linked here: https://bit.ly/3gqkS4RCompleted vendor forms may be returned to the Wiggins Center at 2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201 or emailed to Center Director, Carol Bush, at: cbush@annistonal.govFor questions or more information, please contact the Wiggins Center at: 256-231-7628.
Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
Oxford, AL – Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements is a holiday attraction featuring vintage lights and decorations, rides, concessions, and snacks like funnel cakes. This event will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will be open nightly from December 19th-23rd. To visit go to downtown Oxford, AL at 25 W. Choccolocco St.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A downtown Birmingham building is now in the holiday spirit Friday night, as the Regions Center has lit up in its traditional holiday display. A news release from Regions Bank states the 30-story building will show Christmas trees, a very large wreath and a giant stocking.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially here. The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. Magic...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season for the return of the annual Regions Bank holiday display. On Friday, Nov. 25, the Regions Center will be transformed into Birmingham’s tallest holiday display with Christmas trees, a massive wreath, and a giant stocking illuminating the sides of the 30-story building that serves as the headquarters of Regions Financial Corp.
The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Photo byCalhoun JournalNovember 26, 2022Local EventsOxford, AL – The NALC 1st Annual Christmas Family Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The New Adventures Learning Center will host this event at the Bynum Community Center. There will be games, activities and shopping!!! (And a few surprises)List of Activities/Games: (FREE)
The 2022 Bluff Park Christmas parade, which is open to the entire community (not just Bluff Park) is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. As usual, it will begin and end at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, said Lori Redding, one of five organizers.
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
Monti Osman pours the base for The G.O.A.T. milkshake, a butter crunch and Dutch chocolate ice cream base with a vanilla icing ring and Reese’s Pieces topped with whipped cream, more Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Cups and chocolate syrup into a cup as the Osman, as he and his wife Shana, left, perfect milkshake recipes for their new business, Magic Milkshakes & More, at their home on Nov. 9.
Take a day (or a few!) with your family this year and explore some of the best Christmas events in Birmingham. Here’s a list of family Christmas events that you don’t want to miss. 1. The City Of Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Date: November 29, 2022. Time:...
One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cutest little turkeys are at the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center!. For babies and their families who had to spend the holiday in the NICU, some Brookwood staff members put together hand-made turkey costumes for the little patients. Thank you to the Brookwood staff...
