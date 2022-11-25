Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
whatsupnewp.com
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3
Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 3 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon. SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It’s a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and several cities around the world.
whatsupnewp.com
New solo show opens on Bellevue Ave.
A new exhibition of oil paintings by Newport native Luke Brenner opens to the public Thursday, December 8 at Kristen Coates gallery and runs through December 31. Most people know Brenner as a popular bartender at the Clarke Cooke House, the legendary heartbeat of Newport, RI. He’s also an established portrait and landscape painter.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 4:30 pm...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Donald N. Kaull
Donald N. Kaull, 77, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Miriam Hospital in Providence RI after a courageous battle with melanoma. Don was born on May 1, 1945 in Newport RI. He was the second of three sons to Charles T. Kaull and Hilda N. Kaull.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
ABC6.com
Cranston Street Armory in Providence to be site of World Cup watch parties
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Street Armory, also known as El Castillo, will be the site of World Cup watch parties. Fans can watch the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship matches on a 40-foot screen inside the Drill Hall this December. “The Cranston Street Armory is an iconic part...
Widowed 95-Year-Old Rhode Island Grandfather Loves Getting Christmas Cards
There's nothing I love about the holidays more than seeing the community coming together. With the stresses of shopping, working overtime to afford presents and seasonal depression weighing on a lot of shoulders, the spirit of Christmas can easily be overshadowed. It's time we stop for a moment and appreciate the little things in life, now more than ever.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Katherine Hoyt Psaki
On Wednesday, November 22nd, 2022, our beloved Kate died peacefully at Heatherwood Health Care Center in Newport, RI. She was born on July 17, 1942, in New Haven, CT the daughter of Norris and Katherine (Kitty) Hoyt. Kate grew up on the campus of St. George’s School, where her father,...
Small Business Saturday returns to Crowne Plaza
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event. Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability. “When we started this event 6 years ago the […]
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 11 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
nrinow.news
N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
reportertoday.com
10th Annual Blood Drive in Memory of Bob McKenna
The annual blood drive in memory of Robert McKenna is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Seekonk High School from 9:00 - 3:00. While it does not seem possible, this will mark the 10th anniversary of this event. It is especially important to his family to make this the best one yet. For those who have participated in the past, they look forward to seeing you again. If you've been thinking about donating for the first time, they'd be honored to play a small role in that accomplishment.
Comments / 0