The annual blood drive in memory of Robert McKenna is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Seekonk High School from 9:00 - 3:00. While it does not seem possible, this will mark the 10th anniversary of this event. It is especially important to his family to make this the best one yet. For those who have participated in the past, they look forward to seeing you again. If you've been thinking about donating for the first time, they'd be honored to play a small role in that accomplishment.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO