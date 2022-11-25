ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 3 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon. SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It’s a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and several cities around the world.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

New solo show opens on Bellevue Ave.

A new exhibition of oil paintings by Newport native Luke Brenner opens to the public Thursday, December 8 at Kristen Coates gallery and runs through December 31. Most people know Brenner as a popular bartender at the Clarke Cooke House, the legendary heartbeat of Newport, RI. He’s also an established portrait and landscape painter.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 4:30 pm...
NEWPORT, RI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022

Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Donald N. Kaull

Donald N. Kaull, 77, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Miriam Hospital in Providence RI after a courageous battle with melanoma. Don was born on May 1, 1945 in Newport RI. He was the second of three sons to Charles T. Kaull and Hilda N. Kaull.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Widowed 95-Year-Old Rhode Island Grandfather Loves Getting Christmas Cards

There's nothing I love about the holidays more than seeing the community coming together. With the stresses of shopping, working overtime to afford presents and seasonal depression weighing on a lot of shoulders, the spirit of Christmas can easily be overshadowed. It's time we stop for a moment and appreciate the little things in life, now more than ever.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Katherine Hoyt Psaki

On Wednesday, November 22nd, 2022, our beloved Kate died peacefully at Heatherwood Health Care Center in Newport, RI. She was born on July 17, 1942, in New Haven, CT the daughter of Norris and Katherine (Kitty) Hoyt. Kate grew up on the campus of St. George’s School, where her father,...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Small Business Saturday returns to Crowne Plaza

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event.   Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability.  “When we started this event 6 years ago the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream

Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker

NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

10th Annual Blood Drive in Memory of Bob McKenna

The annual blood drive in memory of Robert McKenna is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Seekonk High School from 9:00 - 3:00. While it does not seem possible, this will mark the 10th anniversary of this event. It is especially important to his family to make this the best one yet. For those who have participated in the past, they look forward to seeing you again. If you've been thinking about donating for the first time, they'd be honored to play a small role in that accomplishment.
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy