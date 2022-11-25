ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CFP Rankings: Clemson’s gripe and possible Georgia semifinal opponents

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart probably still hasn’t bothered to look at the CFP rankings yet, as it’s his style to stay consumed with the task at hand.

The undefeated Bulldogs continue to be ranked No. 1 in the most recent CFP rankings, followed by …

No. 2 Ohio State 11-0

No. 3 Michigan 11-0

No. 4 TCU 11-0

No. 5 LSU 9-2

No. 6 USC 10-1

No. 7 Alabama 9-2

No. 8 Clemson 10-1

No. 9 Oregon 9-2

No. 10 Tennessee 9-2

While Smart has said he pays no attention to the field, it’s a sure bet he has delegated that responsibility to someone else, as Georgia will closely watch potential opponents.

