Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $17K to $660K
City of Ashland
711 Keen Ave., Ashland; Jarrod E. Vance to Lane Fry; $135,000.
1605 Arrow Drive, Ashland; AVLD LLC to Sharia J. Recinella and Shawne R. Brown; $241,900.
233 Highland Blvd., Ashland; Shirley A. Denbow to Jeremiah and Lisa Lang; $97,500.
507 W. 10th St., Ashland; Alan G. and Patricia E. Cogar to Four Rivers Properties; $17,000.
27 Sandusky St., Ashland; Ashland Professional Building to Ashland Parenting Plus; $280,000.
915 Hale Ave., Ashland; Galazka LLC to Clarence M. Higbee and Erin L. Higbee; $175,000.
825 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Jerry R. Flora and Julia A. Flora to Carolyn A. Carnhan; $240,000.
526 Vine St. and 445 Diamond St., Ashland; Perry’s Rentals and SKOR Properties; $85,000.
Jackson Township
333 Township Road 1080, Polk; Drew Lepley to Benjamin Ryan Vaughn; 38.636 acres; $660,000.
2.225 acres Ohio 604, West Salem; Alexander H. Kamentz Estate to Alexander P. Kamentz; 2.225 acres; $20,000.
2.006 acres County 175, West Salem; Vernon Lee and Lynnett Martha Snoddy to Haley M. McElwain; 2.0067 acres; $30,000.
2.49 acres County Road 175, West Salem; Vernon Lee and Lynnette Martina Snoddy to Bradley A. McElwain; 2.49 acres; $25,500.
Mifflin Township
1272 Township Road 1706, Ashland; Christine M. Keough to Austin Mills; 7.306 acres; $381,000.
530 W. Shore Drive, Lucas; Amanda Wilson to Dale M. Leach and Candice L. Leach; $125,000.
Milton Township
27.515 Ohio 96, Ashland; Debra Zonker-Schondel to Frederick T. Stimpert and Mary S. Stimpert; $353,925.
7.5 acres on Township Road 1453, Ashland; Debra Zonker-Schondel to Jonathan J. Keim and Susie H. Keim; $158,400.
5.75 acres on Township Road 1453, Ashland; Debra Zonker-Schondel to Paul H. Miller and Rachel J. Miller; $122,496.
Mohican Township
3 Oak Court, Jeromesville; Denise M. Baker (trustee) to Colton M. Bishop and Alyvia G. Bishop; $200,000.
Montgomery Township
1654 County Road 995, Ashland; Shawna R. Brown and Sharla J. Recinella (co-trustees) to Christopher A. Skinner and Melissa A. Skinner; 4.316 acres; $456,000.
Sullivan Township
481 County Road 681, Sullivan; Roger A. Miller to Clayton M. And Abigail S. Lamb; 1.75 acres; $143,000.
238 Township Road 581, Sullivan; Jeremy Fagan to Randall J. Starcher and June E. Starcher; 5.09 acres; $300,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $17K to $660K
