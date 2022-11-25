ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Who do the Buffalo Bills play next? What to know about Thursday Night Football, Week 13

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

When last we saw Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, they were walking off the frozen turf at Highmark Stadium last January with their heads literally still spinning.

They had just endured one of the most humbling defeats that any NFL team has ever suffered, a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game that wasn’t even that close.

Yes, it felt even worse than a 30-point loss, a glorious night for the Bills and every Bills fan who had lived through the embarrassing first 19 years of the 21st century when the Patriots owned the Bills the way very few NFL teams have ever owned another.

“We just couldn’t keep up,” Belichick said. “They certainly deserved to win. We just couldn’t do much of anything. So we’ll just pick up the pieces, go back to work here and find a way to be more competitive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMrGg_0jNOeoO700

True to his word, that’s what the Patriots have done. After their 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, Belichick’s team fell to 6-5, but this certainly looks and feels like a team that should have a better record.

New England’s defense gave up 33 to the Vikings but hey, so did Buffalo’s a few weeks ago. This Belichick defense also has three games — against the Jets, Colts and Lions — where they gave up a combined six points. True, those teams aren’t nearly as talented as Buffalo, but six points in three games is quite a thing.

And on offense, Mac Jones had arguably the best game of his career Thursday night as he threw for 382 yards, 61 yards more than his previous NFL high set earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the Bills, who despite winning their last two games, continue to suffer debilitating injuries — Von Miller’s sprained knee being the latest — and their offense is not functioning close to the level it was in that playoff decimation of the Patriots.

People want to dismiss the Patriots far too easily, but you can rest assured the Bills won’t be. They know perfectly well that what happened in January was the rarest of games when everything worked in Buffalo’s favor.

Here’s an early look ahead to their Thursday night matchup:

Recap: Buffalo Bills survive crazy fourth quarter to beat Detroit Lions in Thanksgiving Day game

Grades: Buffalo Bills report card: They leave Detroit with another win, but the grades aren't great

Top players for New England Patriots on offense, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTtPO_0jNOeoO700

▶ QB Mac Jones: In the dictionary under the term ‘game manager’ there should be a picture of the Patriots’ 2021 first-round pick, at least based on how he had played the first 1½ years of his career. But that wasn’t the case Thursday night as he completed 28 of 39 passes and averaged 10.82 yards per attempt.

▶ RB Rhamondre Stevenson: He may not be in the class of Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, two backs the Bills have already stymied this season, but maybe he should be. The bruising 227-pounder has become a fantastic player who has rushed for 680 yards and caught a team-high 50 passes for 359 yards with five TDs.

▶ RB Damien Harris: When Stevenson needs a break, Harris is a nice No. 2 option. It was Harris who broke the big 64-yard touchdown run against the Bills in the wind game last December at Highmark Stadium won by the Patriots. However, he left Thursday’s game with a leg injury so his status for the Bills is unknown.

▶ WR: Jakobi Meyers: He led the Patriots with 83 catches last season and this season has 47 for a team-best 571 yards and three TDs. Against this struggling Bills secondary, he could be a key factor.

▶ TE Hunter Henry: He signed as a big-money free agent in 2021 along with fellow TE Jonnu Smith, and neither has really had the impact the Patriots had hoped. However, Henry had a nice game against the Vikings with three catches for 63 yards and a TD, and nearly had a second TD but he failed to secure the ball at the goal line.

▶ DE Matthew Judon: An absolute beast on the edge who leads the NFL in sacks with 13. After a somewhat mediocre first season in New England due to injuries, Judon has been close to unblockable this season and if Dion Dawkins can’t play, Judon is a big worry for the Bills.

▶ DE Deatrich Wise: He doesn’t have the amount of splash plays that Judon does, but he’s another problem for the Bills offensive line. He actually has a slightly better pass rush win rate than Judon.

▶ LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: He was in on eight tackles against Minnesota and leads the Patriots with 72, and he also has two sacks and an interception.

▶ CB Jack Jones: The rookie fourth-round pick, who certainly doesn’t lack confidence, is having a great season, right in line with the Jets Sauce Gardner who was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. Jones’ aggressive, lock-down style on the outside has been a huge reason for the Pats’ defensive success this season.

▶ S Devin McCourty: The old veteran is still going, still making plays, and Bills fans have surely seen more than enough of him through the years.

AFC playoff picture: What the game means to Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots

The Bills have opened a two-game advantage over New England thanks to the Thanksgiving Day results , so a Bills victory would go a long way to perhaps putting the Patriots in their rear-view mirror for good and turn the AFC East into a two-team race with Miami.

New England saw its three-game winning streak snapped in Minnesota, but it remains firmly entrenched in the AFC wild-card mix, though right now, before the rest of Week 12 is played, the Patriots have slipped to the No. 8 seed and would miss out if the season ended today.

When do the Bills play next?

The game against the Patriots will be on Thursday night, Dec. 1.

What time does the Bills vs. Patriots game start?

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, Thursday.

Who is favored to win Bills vs. Patriots?

The Bills have now won two games in a row and they have opened as 5.5-point favorites for the game in Foxborough .

The money line is Bills minus-250 (bet $250 to win $100) and Patriots plus-190 (bet $100 to win $190). The over-under for the game is 44.5.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game on TV, streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r12VA_0jNOeoO700

You don’t have many options for this one. It’s an Amazon Prime telecast, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) on the call, so you will need to be a subscriber to that streaming service.

Prime offers two forms of membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video membership alone is $8.99 per month.

Because Rochester is a secondary market, none of the local TV stations are allowed to purchase the rights to telecast the game. However, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, WKBW, channel 7, will be showing the game. So, if you don’t want to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can drive to Buffalo and watch it somewhere.

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, web browsers, and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app.

Some older devices may not be able to access full advanced features such as alternate streams. If you notice issues, you can either try another supported device or upgrade to a new device like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs. Patriots game

The Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include:

  • Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)
  • Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)
  • Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)
  • Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)
  • Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)
  • Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)
  • Newark (WACK 1420 AM)
  • Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)
  • Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)
  • Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)
  • Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

You can also listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 226 (Bills) and channel 225 (Patriots).

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana . To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Who do the Buffalo Bills play next? What to know about Thursday Night Football, Week 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
858K+
Views
