Michigan high school football state finals: Here's who won at Ford Field

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Welcome to the 2022 Michigan high school football state championships.

We're tracking MHSAA football live updates, scores and final results from across the state. If you have a score to report, post it on Twitter using the #mipreps hashtag.

Check back all day on freep.com/sports for results from all eight games over Friday and Saturday.

SON OF SWAMI SEZ: Picking the winners for all 8 divisions at Ford Field

Friday

Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 26, Ubly 20

Division 2: Warren De La Salle 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 13

Division 6: Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Negaunee 14

Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Goodrich 0

MICK McCABE: Warren De La Salle's Triston Nichols, somehow, helps win state title with ... a torn ACL?

Saturday

Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi 15, Traverse City St. Francis 12

Division 1: Belleville 35, Caledonia 17

Division 5: Gladwin 10, Frankenmuth 7

Division 3: Detroit King 56, Muskegon 27

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

