Michigan high school football state finals: Here's who won at Ford Field
Welcome to the 2022 Michigan high school football state championships.
We're tracking MHSAA football live updates, scores and final results from across the state. If you have a score to report, post it on Twitter using the #mipreps hashtag.
Check back all day on freep.com/sports for results from all eight games over Friday and Saturday.
SON OF SWAMI SEZ: Picking the winners for all 8 divisions at Ford Field
Friday
Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 26, Ubly 20
Division 2: Warren De La Salle 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 13
Division 6: Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Negaunee 14
Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Goodrich 0
MICK McCABE: Warren De La Salle's Triston Nichols, somehow, helps win state title with ... a torn ACL?
Saturday
Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi 15, Traverse City St. Francis 12
Division 1: Belleville 35, Caledonia 17
Division 5: Gladwin 10, Frankenmuth 7
Division 3: Detroit King 56, Muskegon 27
Live updatesA Twitter List by freepsports
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football state finals: Here's who won at Ford Field
Comments / 0