Michigan high school football state finals: Here's who won at Ford Field

Welcome to the 2022 Michigan high school football state championships.

We're tracking MHSAA football live updates, scores and final results from across the state. If you have a score to report, post it on Twitter using the #mipreps hashtag.

Check back all day on freep.com/sports for results from all eight games over Friday and Saturday.

Friday

Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 26, Ubly 20

Division 2: Warren De La Salle 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 13

Division 6: Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Negaunee 14

Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Goodrich 0

Saturday

Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi 15, Traverse City St. Francis 12

Division 1: Belleville 35, Caledonia 17

Division 5: Gladwin 10, Frankenmuth 7

Division 3: Detroit King 56, Muskegon 27

