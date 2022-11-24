ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado could have opportunity to spoil Utah’s Pac-12 title game aspirations

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpJpA_0jNOejyU00

The final weekend of the regular season is coming up, and there is a lot at stake for the Pac-12’s top teams.

The USC Trojans have already locked in a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they aren’t entirely sure who their opponent will be.

There are a few different scenarios and it gets fairly complicated. Put simply, Oregon , Washington or Utah still have a chance to make the conference title game.

The expectation is that Oregon will defeat Oregon State and head to the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas against USC. Dan Lanning against Lincoln Riley, both in their first years as head coach of their new teams, would be something.

However, there are plenty of scenarios this weekend, and rivalry week also means more to a lot of teams. The Apple Cup, Oregon-Oregon State, Arizona State-Arizona, USC- Notre Dame and the list goes on for others across the country. Colorado even has an opportunity to play spoiler against its rival Utah .

Here are all of the Pac-12 title game scenarios:

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado vs. Utah: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet for Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCSkp_0jNOejyU00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13

The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PARK CITY, UT
KJCT8

Delta Panthers in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team is in Pueblo for the Class 2A State Championship game. They are taking on the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champion Eaton Reds at the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderBowl. Final: Eaton 21, Delta 10. This article will update during...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
utahstories.com

FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport

Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy