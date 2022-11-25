ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

New Leon County commissioners sworn in as Kristin Dozier gives farewell remarks

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Two new faces joined the Leon County Commission Tuesday as outgoing commissioner Kristin Dozier said her farewells.

District 5 Commissioner David O’Keefe and District 2 Commissioner Christian Caban were installed for their first terms in office after they prevailed during the November election. They, along with commissioners Nick Maddox, Rick Minor and Bill Proctor, were sworn in by Chief Judge Jonathan Sjostrom.

Commissioners also selected their new chairman, Maddox, and vice chairman, first-term Commissioner Carolyn Cummings.

Dozier, who did not seek a fourth term to run for Tallahassee mayor but lost to John Dailey, said she took that chance so she could find another way to serve the community and to bring a new voice to the county to represent District 5.

“It was the right decision for me,” Dozier said during her farewell remarks. “Today, I remain confident in that decision.”

District 2 election:How Christian Caban 'battled back' to secure victory in race for Leon County District 2 seat

District 5 election:David O'Keefe victory in Leon County's District 5 Seat a bright spot for progressives

Tallahassee mayoral race:'What a night': After bitter battle, Dailey defeats Dozier in Tallahassee mayor's race

She thanked her colleagues, county staffers, her Chief of Staff Gary Zirin and the constituents she represented for the last 12 years.

“In the 12 years I have been up here we have faced remarkable challenges; the recession, too many storms to count, tornados and a pandemic and I am proud of all that we have accomplished,” Dozier said. “The work of the County Commission is ongoing no matter when we leave or how we leave. There are lots of big issues and I won’t say too much about that but you might hear from me in the future.”

She noted the terse campaign season marked by tough-fought battles and negative attacks in which no incumbent went unchallenged but none lost.

"This campaign should inform us that we have a lot of work to do,” she said.

Maddox, who won his fourth term, said his campaign against pastor Rudy Ferguson and high school educator Josh Johnson made him a better public servant. He reinforced an election night promise to be more present in the community but said he hoped there would be a cohesiveness to move the city toward a more common goal.

“We’re going to need everybody. This issue that we have and the way we’ve seen this political season happen, it’s not by mistake. This is the time for us all to come together as a community,” he said. “Whether you agree with me or disagree with me or I disagree with you or agree with you, we have to all be moving towards the same goal which is creating a better Leon County and city of Tallahassee.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Tallahassee Democrat

