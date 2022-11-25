ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg man dies after crash in Letterkenny Township

By Staff reports
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
A 69-year-old Shippensburg man died after a single-vehicle accident at 4:02 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, on Upper Strasburg Road in Letterkenny Township.

Edgar R. Polk was eastbound when his 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup ran off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Nov. 23 news release.

The truck went about 160 feet through a grassy area before hitting a utility pole. Polk was taken to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital by Shippensburg EMS and pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m., according to police.

Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

