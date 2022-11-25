Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
Reuters
Exclusive-U.S., Russia have used 'deconfliction' line once so far during Ukraine war -source
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow's war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official told Reuters.
Canada won’t compromise values in relations with China, says foreign minister
Canada will work with China when needed – but challenge it when necessary, the country’s foreign minister said, as the two nations prepare to co-host a major environmental summit despite years of diplomatic tensions. Speaking to the Guardian after her government released its long-awaited “Indo-Pacific Strategy”, Mélanie Joly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns
Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%. Earlier, Hong Kong's benchmark...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US provides Chevron limited authorization to pump oil in Venezuela after reaching humanitarian agreement
The US has granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela following the announcement Saturday that the Venezuelan government and the opposition group have reached an agreement on humanitarian relief and will continue to negotiate for a solution to the country's chronic economic and political crisis, including a focus on the 2024 elections.
UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 as housing market cools – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as rising interest rates hit demand
Reuters
Japan's extra budget passes lower house, defence spending in focus
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's second supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year, amounting to 29 trillion yen ($210 billion), cleared the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for final approval in the upper chamber this week.
Reuters
Three Palestinians reported killed amid series of deadly West Bank clashes
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again
Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China's Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous pandemic-related closure. The theme park will close from Tuesday, November 29 "to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control," Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
China targets older people in Covid-19 vaccination drive
Chinese health officials have announced a drive to accelerate vaccinations of older people against Covid-19, as police patrolled major cities to stamp out protests against the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. Low vaccination rates among older people are one of the major hurdles to easing the zero-Covid policy, which has...
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
University students sent home as China tries to end protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls...
