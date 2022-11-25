ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month

US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
The Guardian

Canada won’t compromise values in relations with China, says foreign minister

Canada will work with China when needed – but challenge it when necessary, the country’s foreign minister said, as the two nations prepare to co-host a major environmental summit despite years of diplomatic tensions. Speaking to the Guardian after her government released its long-awaited “Indo-Pacific Strategy”, Mélanie Joly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns

Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%. Earlier, Hong Kong's benchmark...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US provides Chevron limited authorization to pump oil in Venezuela after reaching humanitarian agreement

The US has granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela following the announcement Saturday that the Venezuelan government and the opposition group have reached an agreement on humanitarian relief and will continue to negotiate for a solution to the country's chronic economic and political crisis, including a focus on the 2024 elections.
Reuters

Japan's extra budget passes lower house, defence spending in focus

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's second supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year, amounting to 29 trillion yen ($210 billion), cleared the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for final approval in the upper chamber this week.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again

Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China's Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous pandemic-related closure. The theme park will close from Tuesday, November 29 "to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control," Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
The Guardian

China targets older people in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Chinese health officials have announced a drive to accelerate vaccinations of older people against Covid-19, as police patrolled major cities to stamp out protests against the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. Low vaccination rates among older people are one of the major hurdles to easing the zero-Covid policy, which has...
The Associated Press

University students sent home as China tries to end protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls...

