Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years
When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
CNBC
How Atlanta's growing economy burned low-income renters and homebuyers
Atlanta is a U.S. economic bright spot that's experiencing rapid population growth. The population has sprawled into environmentally taxing suburbs, said Dan Immergluck, a professor of urban studies at Georgia State University. Public-private partnerships, such as the BeltLine, that aim to build with density have contributed to rising housing costs...
Eater
It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed
It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
Atlanta prioritizing homeless support in affordable housing agenda
Synya Bradshaw and Maria Hairston moved to Georgia from North Carolina with nothing but their clothes and few personal i...
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Young shooting victim leaves a grieving twin just weeks before Christmas
Zyion Charles loved his music and his family, especially his twin sister. He was excited about the gift he’d been promis...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Fulton section 8 tenants receive eviction notices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than a decade, most of these ladies made the Beacon Ridge Apartments their home. “It’s not right. They don’t care about us,” Resident Cornelia Hill said. But now, these section 8 residents are being forced to find another place...
Trees Atlanta plants hundreds of trees on the city’s westside
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta is known as the city in the forest, but with more people moving in, the canopy is disappearing. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach introduces one local nonprofit and explains how Trees Atlanta is setting new roots on the city’s westside. Trees Atlanta says it...
MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend in Atlanta will be full of HBCU flavor. The post MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
Atlanta nonprofit fighting homelessness receives $2.5M donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
ATLANTA — November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the founder of retail giant Amazon funded grants to 40 nonprofits, including one in Atlanta to help end homelessness for families. On Thursday, Partner for HOME, a homeless response agency, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery Nov. 26. Multiple people broke into a business at 1341 Metropolitan Pkwy, smashing gaming machines with a hammer. They then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in a black Kia Forte. The Forte did not have a visible license plate.
