SOURCE LATINO: NFL Partners With NEON16 to Launch ‘Por La Cultura Mixtape Volume 1’ Feat. Yandel, Anthony Ramos & More

thesource.com
Tina Knowles Is Confident that Jay-Z Will Find Success As NFL Owner
Tina Knowles is sure that Jay-Z will have success as an NFL owner. TMZ recently caught up with Tina Knowles at LAX to ask about her son-in-law’s potential next business venture. “I have no doubt that anything that they put their minds to, they can do it well,” Knowles...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for "Renaissance" and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.
thesource.com
Drake And 21 Savage Reveal That They Helped Write Each Other’s Verses For “Her Loss” Album
Drake and 21 Savage’s recent collaborative effort Her Loss is being hailed as one of the best hip-hop albums to come out this year, and is being called one of Drake’s best albums in years. The two collaborators recently revealed on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 that they even helped write each other’s verses.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Meek Mill and Rick Ross Reunite on Stage at ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Anniversary Show
Meek Mill had his 10-year anniversary Dreams & Nightmares concert on Saturday night. Taking over Wells Fargo Center in Philly, Meek had a ton of friends join him, including Rick Ross, for a Maybach Music reunion. Prior to the duo appearing together on stage, it was rumored the two were...
thesource.com
Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains’ Cover Art
Metro Boomin is getting closer to releasing his 2nd studio album, Heroes & Villains. The legendary producer dropped his star-studded debut project, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, back in 2018, which featured Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. Now fans are less than one month away from hearing the ATL-based producer’s latest work.
thesource.com
Tinder’s “Year In Swipe” Reveals “Pushin P” Is One Of The Year’s Biggest Dating Anthems
It’s no surprise that Tinder knows a thing or two about dating trends, but what might be a surprise, is the way hip-hop has influenced these trends in 2022. With the year coming to a close, the leading dating app is once again releasing its “Year In Swipe” report, revealing the top dating trends among young singles, many of which are directly linked to hip-hop culture this year.
thesource.com
Freeway Rick Ross Wants Donald Glover To Play Him In Upcoming Biopic
In a recent interview with VladTV, former drug kingpin Freeway Rick Ross and director Mike Ho shared some insight into Ross’s upcoming biopic. Ross shared that he has been working on his documentary for 35 years and has been looking for the right director to handle his story with care, unlike the show Snowfall, which is loosely based on his story.
thesource.com
Today in Hip Hop History: Clipse Released Their Second LP ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ 16 Years Ago
On this day in 2006, Virginia Beach’s own Clipse released the sophomore LP Hell Hath No Fury. Coming a whole four years after their celebrated, chart-topping debut Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury did everything but disappoint. Produced exclusively by fellow Virginia Beach natives, The Neptunes, this album builds on Clipse’s unique take on mafioso rap culture. The contrast of the album’s hardcore, to-the-point lyrics and Pharrell’s colorfully playful production work to create a new style of drug dealer music.
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
thesource.com
Nas Immortalized as an Action Figure with Customizable Pieces
Toy designer, Steven Cartoccio, said he was honored to work with Hip Hop legend Nas as he unveiled the action figure on his social media today. “Nas. Truly honored to collaborate with the hip hop legend I regard as the greatest of all time,” Cartoccio wrote on Instagram. “Preorders open Thursday 12/1 at 11 am est on shop.massappeal.com Much love to @nas and everyone at @massappeal + @hiphop50 for making it happen.” The action figure features different accessories, along with a removable bandana and Nas’ iconic QB chain.
thesource.com
The Weeknd Holds Highly-Anticipated Makeup Show In LA
The Weeknd “returned to the scene of the crime” on Saturday, performing to a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium for what was a highly-anticipated makeup concert following his abruptly ended concert in September. The Weeknd enthusiastically told the audience that “we’re back at the scene...
