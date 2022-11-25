SOURCE LATINO: NFL Partners With NEON16 to Launch ‘Por La Cultura Mixtape Volume 1’ Feat. Yandel, Anthony Ramos & More

BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...

3 DAYS AGO