KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
KFOX 14
SWAT situation underway in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation is underway in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is taking place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of...
KFOX 14
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
KFOX 14
Video games being introduced into classrooms at Ysleta ISD, NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For some people, video games have been around their entire lives. You might remember playing some of the original games like super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Pacman, and even as far back as pong. “When I was growing up, I play a...
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
KFOX 14
Affidavit: Woman fired gun to let victims know 'she wasn't afraid to use it' in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Court documents released more information about the shooting that happened at the Glory Road parking garage in west El Paso over the weekend where one person was injured. The shooting happened at the parking garage on Glory Road on Sunday around 12:31 a.m. Sasha...
KFOX 14
El Paso man dies after crash on US Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County last week. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the single lane of highway 62/180.
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
KFOX 14
One person sent to hospital after rollover in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near I-10 and Sunland Park Drive. Emergency crews confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Police did close down two of the...
KFOX 14
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at a bar located in the Airway Plaza on November 22.
KFOX 14
One person injured in rollover crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning, according to El Paso Fire dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound traffic on...
KFOX 14
Residents of Mesilla voiced concerns about a cell tower proposal in historic district
MESILLA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 40 people attended the board of trustees meeting on Monday about the controversial proposal with Verizon to build a cell tower in their historic district. People said they were not in favor of the cellphone tower proposed to be built in the historic district...
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales ordered to appear in court twice this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court twice this week after she’s tried to stay out of the public eye for months. The hearing on Monday has to do with her recall trial and comes after hundreds of...
KFOX 14
NM State football seeks NCAA waiver to become bowl eligible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University filed an appeal Monday with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to be play in a bowl game. Coach Jerry Kill and Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, discussed the waiver request to become bowl eligible during a news conference. The...
