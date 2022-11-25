ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
One person sent to hospital after rollover in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near I-10 and Sunland Park Drive. Emergency crews confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Police did close down two of the...
One person injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning, according to El Paso Fire dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound traffic on...
NM State football seeks NCAA waiver to become bowl eligible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University filed an appeal Monday with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to be play in a bowl game. Coach Jerry Kill and Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, discussed the waiver request to become bowl eligible during a news conference. The...
