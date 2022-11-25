ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Shooting in Briargate neighborhood

TedX Manitou Springs returns this weekend with the theme: Fluidity. FOX21's Abbie Burke learns how to make felt ornaments and about Mountain Song Community School's upcoming Winter Faire. Tips for Healthy Skin. Dr. Aimee Duffy shares celebrity secrets for healthy skin. Building a career in construction. Why this doctor is...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mass shooting survivors gather to honor Club Q Victims

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off B Street just south of the Colorado Springs city limits. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST. A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting survivors from all across the county gathered together for a press conference in support of victims of the Club Q shooting with an important message Sunday morning on Nov. 27. “We have one message. Give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them,” said Tiara Parker, a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pueblo.us

Assault on a Peace Officer

On Sunday, November 27 at approximately 5:47am, officers were proactively policing in the area of the 1100 block of E. 5th St. when they observed a white Ford F250 with no visible license plates, parked in the alley. The truck was running, and a male was found sleeping in the...
PUEBLO, CO
HuffPost

Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Amid tragedy, be on guard for fake support organizations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our community is in mourning following the tragic deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A lot of us want to help the victims and their families, and I want to make sure you do not fall for any scams. Unfortunately, I’ve warned you before that scammers are quick to come out of the woodwork following natural disasters and tragedies like this one. I talked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to share some advice we should keep in mind right now.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway following disturbance

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

