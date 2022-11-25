Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The AdAmAn Alley Grand Opening Is Tuesday (November 29th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Related
FOX21News.com
Shooting in Briargate neighborhood
TedX Manitou Springs returns this weekend with the theme: Fluidity. FOX21's Abbie Burke learns how to make felt ornaments and about Mountain Song Community School's upcoming Winter Faire. Tips for Healthy Skin. Dr. Aimee Duffy shares celebrity secrets for healthy skin. Building a career in construction. Why this doctor is...
KKTV
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and nearly two dozen physically injured after a person reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. The act of violence was carried out Nov. 19 just before...
KKTV
Survivors of mass shootings across the country show support to those affected by Club Q tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Survivors of mass shootings across the country say they are standing in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy at Club Q. Some of these survivors came to Colorado Springs Sunday. “I want to make something very clear: Every day is a fight and struggle...
KKTV
WATCH: 1 injured in shooting just south of Colorado Springs
"I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person." Survivors of other shootings say they are advocating for those impacted by the Club Q tragedy.
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
KKTV
Mass shooting survivors gather to honor Club Q Victims
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off B Street just south of the Colorado Springs city limits. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST. A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it...
Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting survivors from all across the county gathered together for a press conference in support of victims of the Club Q shooting with an important message Sunday morning on Nov. 27. “We have one message. Give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them,” said Tiara Parker, a […]
KKTV
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near E. Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
Focus on the Family in Colorado vandalized with graffiti days after Club Q tragedy: 'Blood is on your hands'
Focus on the Family, a prominent Christian organization in Colorado Springs, was vandalized on Thanksgiving Day with a message tying the facility to the Club Q shooting.
KKTV
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
pueblo.us
Assault on a Peace Officer
On Sunday, November 27 at approximately 5:47am, officers were proactively policing in the area of the 1100 block of E. 5th St. when they observed a white Ford F250 with no visible license plates, parked in the alley. The truck was running, and a male was found sleeping in the...
Colorado shooting victim 'wanted to save the family I found'
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd...
HuffPost
Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: Amid tragedy, be on guard for fake support organizations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our community is in mourning following the tragic deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A lot of us want to help the victims and their families, and I want to make sure you do not fall for any scams. Unfortunately, I’ve warned you before that scammers are quick to come out of the woodwork following natural disasters and tragedies like this one. I talked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to share some advice we should keep in mind right now.
Family of injured Club Q shooting victims say the road to recovery is long
It’s been one week since a person opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado springs and families of victims are still reeling with the emotions.
Homicide investigation underway following disturbance
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
Comments / 4