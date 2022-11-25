ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzonia, MI

Inside The Kitchen at Upriver Pizza in Benzonia

By Lauren Scafidi
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

“Alright, let’s make some pizza!” said chef and owner of Upriver Pizza in Benzonia, Chris Bertram.

The dough is all homemade fresh.

It’s a recipe Chris has perfected over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tefta_0jNOdC0Q00

“It’s from our dough starter that we keep here so we don’t even buy any commercial yeast,” he explained. “We make our own yeast, and it’s all flour and water, essentially a little bit of oil, a little bit salt.”

Chirs has been making pizza for nearly two decades.

Whipping up the classics…

“Honestly, it’s that pizza sauce underneath that that makes the whole thing work,” he said.

And bringing some new flavors to Northern Michigan.

“We’re going to make a penne vodka pizza,” Chirs said. “So once we got a good base, vodka sauce, and make sure you get the pasta in the sauce.”

Bruce Cunningham stops in about once per week, and his choice is always a toss up.

“The Detroit-style pizza, it’s almost like the crust is a cheese,” Bruce described. “The Yew York-style, the thin crust is fantastic.”

The same pizza dough is baked fresh every day for their sandwiches.

“And I mean, you end up with bread you can’t buy,” Chris said.

Co-owner Mark Deephouse says Upriver Pizza started out as a food truck in March 2020.

“Upriver Pizza started as a wood-fired oven food truck,” Mark started. “Chris built this thing, had it parked in front of his house.”

Then, this brick and mortar location opened up in Benzonia.

“It was kind of a, you know, pie in the sky idea,” Chris said.

From pie in the sky, to pies in the oven, dreams turned into reality in April 2022.

“I can’t believe we went as quickly as we did from food truck to this,” said Chris.

“It’s very nice because you come here and you meet friends here and you don’t know which friends are going to be here, but it’s also a very friendly atmosphere to come in to,” said Bruce. “You have families here, you have couples at the bar, maybe, you know, so all different kinds of groups of people.”

You can find Upriver Pizza in Benzonia at 1681 Benzie Highway or call them at 231-383-4441.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Holiday delight: Victorian Sleighbell Parade features horse-pulled Christmas tree

MANISTEE, MI – From carolers in top hats to carriage rides, Manistee knows how to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas. The Northern Michigan town known for its lumber town heritage and Victorian frills is gearing up for the 33rd annual Old Christmas Weekend, featuring the signature Victorian Sleighbell Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on River Street. The parade is immediately followed by the tree lighting, caroling and the Sleighbell Fireworks display.
MANISTEE, MI
northernexpress.com

Jingle All the Way to Manistee

The town of Manistee is going into full holiday mode—and going back in time—this weekend. Friday, Dec. 2, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will host the inaugural “1885 Come Alive” party, an authentic Victorian gathering done in the Christmas house party-style of the era ($35/ticket). Fashion, food, and even music will hark back 137 years to celebrate Manistee’s history. (Did you know it has more original Victorian-era homes, businesses, and churches than anywhere else in the state?) While in town, you can enjoy the Old Christmas Weekend festivities, which run Thursday through Sunday. Check out the Festival of the Trees (also at Ramsdell, $1 donation minimum), a Christmas Craft Bazaar on Saturday from 9am-4pm, the Jingle Bell Jog 5K, plenty of food and live music, and the Victorian Sleighbell Parade, a historical parade with horse-drawn carriages to boot. (With fireworks to follow!) Get all the details at manisteesleighbellparade.com.
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Shoppers Search for the Best Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year and stores in Traverse City have been spending their Cyber Monday fulfilling orders. Catherine Richardson, the M22 General Manager, says they “are seeing a ton of orders for Cyber Monday, which is great because it means that you’re supporting our stores specifically.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cards for a Cause Program Helps Those in Need

Good Samaritan Family Services in Ellsworth is a nonprofit Christian organization living out the mission of “Serving the Lord by reaching out to those in need.”. This time of year, they are keeping the magic of Christmas alive by providing presents to children of families that are struggling to make ends meet. They do that, in part, by selling cards through their Cards for a Cause program.
ELLSWORTH, MI
9&10 News

Seasonal Store in Cadillac Offers Handcrafted Wreaths

Now that the holidays are approaching, it’s that perfect time to start looking for wreaths. A new seasonal store in Cadillac called Vonnie’s Wreaths opened up at the start of November. Vonnie’s features a large selection of handcrafted wreaths, even a candy cane variety!. The pine boughs...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Shops Prepare for Small Business Saturday

Black Friday may be over but the shopping doesn’t have to end so soon. Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy local and consider stopping by shops that may not be so known. Businesses in downtown Traverse City are excited and hope to see many customers for Small Business...
northernexpress.com

James Earl Jones: The Man, the Voice, the Legend

Do a Google search for “most distinctive voices in Hollywood history,” and you’re likely to see one name pop up repeatedly: James Earl Jones, the renowned actor and voiceover artist known best for voicing Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa. While you surely know his voice, you might not know that Jones has ties to northern Michigan. Born in Mississippi, Jones moved to the Manistee area when he was five and found his love for the arts there, even performing on the stage of the Ramsdell Theatre before ultimately attending the University of Michigan. Now, the Arts & Culture Alliance of Manistee is honoring Jones with a new bronze statue made by local artist Bernadette Zachara-Marcos. The project won’t just depict Jones, but also his teacher and mentor Donald Crouch, who pushed Jones to work through a stutter and recite a poem he had written in front of the class. Jones later credited Crouch with helping him find his famous voice. The statues are in progress and likely won’t be complete for a year, but you can learn more about the project at gofundme.com/f/mentorship-bronze-statue-fund.
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Comedy Fest Announces 2023 Headliners

Traverse City Comedy Fest is headed to Northern Michigan from Feb. 2 to 4, 2023!. They just announced their headliners for the upcoming weekend of laughs. Jackie Kashian has been doing standup for over 35 years, and has two podcasts – The Dork Forest, where she talks with people about what they love to do and think about, and The Jackie and Laurie Show, where she and Laurie Kilmartin talk about what they love to do and think about…stand-up comedy.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Grand Traverse County Sheriff

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy