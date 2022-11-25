ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle

An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop

HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
CLARION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy