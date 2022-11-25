Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who is accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, November 28, by the Sugarcreek Police Department, officers responded...
Tionesta man arrested for alleged shooting in Hydetown parking lot
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of a shooting in Crawford County has been arrested. Matthew James Divido of Tionesta is accused of shooting a Titusville man in the leg with a 20 gauge shotgun on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in Hydetown Borough. According to a witness, the victim was […]
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
explore venango
Police: Oil City Man Wanted on Arrest Warrants Holds Woman at Gunpoint in Her Home
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on arrest warrants reportedly held a woman at gunpoint inside her home, telling her to be quiet while officers attempted to complete a welfare check outside the residence. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
explore venango
Oil City Residents Caught with Drugs, Cash, Sawed-Off Rifle During Traffic Stop
HAYFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents were arrested after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle in Hayfield Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, a disabled motorist was observed at mile marker 156 on Interstate 79 southbound in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her on an Interstate 579 ramp with a gunshot wound Monday. According to Pittsburgh police, the couple was driving from I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies and the off ramp is where police say Kevin Crew shot the woman.
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
explore venango
Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect
TARENTUM, Pa. — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township. According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28. According to a news release, police officers responded to a...
Police looking for man missing out of Armstrong County
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block of Stullville Road at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Police said George was last seen wearing...
Comments / 0