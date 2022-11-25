ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Sony noise-cancelling headphones just dropped to $68 — save 55% Black Friday

By Yahoo Life Shopping Editors, Yahoo Life
 3 days ago
It's not easy finding a stellar pair of headphones at a stellar discount. But sometimes, we get lucky and a big name slashes the price on a luxe set. Well, guess what? Sony headphones are on mega sale right now for Black Friday over at Amazon! We especially love this cushy gaming headset, down to $78 (from $100). But our favorite of the bunch? The wildly popular wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones — down to just $68, a sweet 55% off as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. That's a steal for these cans, adored by more than 13,500 five-star fans. And they make a great holiday gift, too, for any audiophiles in your life!

The wireless headphones feature the crisp and clear audio you’d come to expect from Sony. And the noise-cancelling is top-notch, thanks to Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology — you'll barely hear any background noise. No humming from your air conditioner or racket from your washing machine; it’ll just be you and your music or podcast.

"The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear," raved a five-star reviewer. "The noise-cancelling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable and I haven't had an issue with the ear pads (keeps the ears warm during the cold winter months). The charging is quick and the battery life is very good."

Sony’s Touch Sensor controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Go classic with black or stand out with blue (this color is exclusive to Amazon). Either way, you'll get up to 35 hours of bliss before needing to juice the headphones up.

"I love these headphones," shared a satisfied shopper. "The sound quality is great, the app lets you set your own levels or use a variety of presets, the battery life is amazing and paired with a good case you cant beat them for the money. In my opinion, they sound way better than Beats and...the noise cancellation is close to Bose...If you are budget minded like I am, you will appreciate these headphones."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

