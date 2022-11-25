It was a close call when an ex-con who was once wounded in a shootout with police barricaded himself in a South Hackensack motel room, authorities said. Dereen Wofford, 43, who'd been accused of threatening two people with a gun, had a cell phone in his hands as he emerged from a room where he'd been living and then quickly advanced on officers who'd responded to the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street, Chief Robert Chinchar said.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO