Bayonne, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Hoboken man caught with handgun, ammo, and heroin after getting DWI charge

A Hoboken man was caught with a handgun, ammunition, and heroin after getting charged with driving while intoxicated early this morning, police said. Joel Massol, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (.40 caliber Glock 22 handgun), possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Ex-Con Once Involved In Police Shootout Seized After South Hackensack Motel Standoff

It was a close call when an ex-con who was once wounded in a shootout with police barricaded himself in a South Hackensack motel room, authorities said. Dereen Wofford, 43, who'd been accused of threatening two people with a gun, had a cell phone in his hands as he emerged from a room where he'd been living and then quickly advanced on officers who'd responded to the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street, Chief Robert Chinchar said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged

A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Bayonne pays final respects to police Sgt. Robert Skalski (PHOTOS)

For the second time in a week, Bayonne police officers were decked out in their dress blues to pay their final respects to one of their own. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, who died in his home Nov. 21, was laid to rest Monday after a funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul. Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues were joined by elected officials present and past at the Mass.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY

