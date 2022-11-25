Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man caught with handgun, ammo, and heroin after getting DWI charge
A Hoboken man was caught with a handgun, ammunition, and heroin after getting charged with driving while intoxicated early this morning, police said. Joel Massol, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (.40 caliber Glock 22 handgun), possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Secaucus man brandishes pocketknife during verbal dispute over car crash
A Secaucus man brandished a pocketknife after a verbal dispute over a car crash escalated last week, Police Lt. Michael Viggiani said. Carlos Laborde, 51, of Secaucus, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (pocketknife), Viggiano said in a statement. On November 22nd at approximately 11:41...
Armed Ex-Con Once Involved In Police Shootout Seized After South Hackensack Motel Standoff
It was a close call when an ex-con who was once wounded in a shootout with police barricaded himself in a South Hackensack motel room, authorities said. Dereen Wofford, 43, who'd been accused of threatening two people with a gun, had a cell phone in his hands as he emerged from a room where he'd been living and then quickly advanced on officers who'd responded to the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street, Chief Robert Chinchar said.
Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged
A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
NYPD: Fentanyl pills and loaded gun seized during arrest of 2 men on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police detailed a stash of fentanyl, cocaine, meth and other drugs that authorities allege were uncovered inside a home, car and on the persons of two suspects in Rosebank. A Taurus GX4 handgun loaded with a magazine containing nine 9 mm bullets also was recovered...
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City cop charged with DWI, assault by auto in Hoboken admitted to drinking 3 beers
A Union City police officer charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto last month after a two-car crash in Hoboken last month admitted to drinking three beers, police body camera footage shows. “ … Don’t let that change your judgement: if he passes, he passes, if he fails,...
NYPD: Port Richmond man, 27, arrested for allegedly possessing loaded semi-automatic handgun
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old Port Richmond man in connection with a firearm that police allege they recovered on Staten Island. The loaded gun, a Walther PK380 semi-automatic handgun, was discovered by police in the confines of the 121st Precinct, according to a post on the precinct’s Twitter feed late Friday night.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Virginia woman arrested in Hoboken after allegedly pulling gun during argument
A Virginia woman was arrested in Hoboken after allegedly pulling a gun during a verbal argument yesterday evening, police said. Lucinda Borque, 31, of Virginia, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. She was arrested yesterday at approximately...
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
Armed smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery in Jersey City caught on video
Five men looted a Jersey City jewelry store Sunday in an armed smash-and-grab robbery, carrying out thousands in cash and as much jewelry as they could hold, according to Jersey City police and a video of the incident. At least one of the five men was armed in the 4:30...
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Man shot in Harlem dies after crashing car while trying to get away
A 39-year-old man was shot at a Harlem club and then crashed his car while trying to get away, authorities said.
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
bronx.com
An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 27, on Bronx bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 27-year-old woman on a bus this summer. The woman was riding the #319 Westchester Bee-line Bus through the Bronx on July 28.
Sheriff: Driver In $200,000 Paterson Cocaine Pickup Had Her Two Young Kids With Her
A Newark woman had her two young children with her when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted her and a companion who'd just collected a four-pound package of cocaine worth $200,000 in Paterson, authorities said. Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his detectives were watching as Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, pulled up to...
Bayonne pays final respects to police Sgt. Robert Skalski (PHOTOS)
For the second time in a week, Bayonne police officers were decked out in their dress blues to pay their final respects to one of their own. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, who died in his home Nov. 21, was laid to rest Monday after a funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul. Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues were joined by elected officials present and past at the Mass.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
