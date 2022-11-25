ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Emil Bemstrom running out of NHL chances with Columbus Blue Jackets

By Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Emil Bemstrom’s latest NHL stint didn’t last long.

The Blue Jackets reassigned the 23-year old Swedish forward to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League on Thursday after just seven games and recalled forward Carson Meyer, an alum of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets developmental program who played in college for Ohio State and Miami University.

Bemstrom scored two goals, added two assists and totaled four points for the Blue Jackets after starting the season on a tear with the Monsters. Prior to his Nov. 7 recall, Bemstrom was tied for the AHL scoring lead with seven goals, seven assists and 14 points in just 10 games.

His hot scoring touch didn’t carry into the NHL, though.

Bemstrom received opportunities to play on the first and second forward lines before Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen moved him down the lineup to the third line. He wasn’t thrilled starting the season in the AHL after getting cut from the Jackets’ preseason roster and can’t be happy about this demotion either.

Bemstrom's last game was a tough one individually, taking a bad penalty to negate a power play Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, but he was one of just two players on the Jackets' roster not to have a negative plus/minus rating at the time of his AHL demotion.

Bemstrom was also playing through a leg injury that made him questionable for at least one game. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Bemstrom since his arrival in 2019 from the Swedish Hockey League, where he set a record as the youngest player to ever lead the league in goals.

It’s now time to wonder how many more chances he’ll get with the Blue Jackets, who drafted Bemstrom in 2017 (fourth round). His goal-scoring prowess from Sweden hasn’t translated on a consistent basis yet and the team is clearly frustrated with his stalled development.

