ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

Cookbooks Are About More Than Just Food Now

By Tori Latham
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tM3Ws_0jNOc6cG00
Getty; The Atlantic

This week’s newsletter is a rerun.

We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter soon.

Home chefs, whether of Great British Bake Off caliber or not, can turn to an abundance of cookbooks to guide their kitchen projects. But the recipe manuals of today are not those of the past. In A History of Cookbooks: From Kitchen to Page Over Seven Centuries, the historian Henry Notaker traces how recipe collections have evolved. In 15th- and 16th-century Western Europe, cookbooks were demonstrations of luxury, targeting an upper-class audience with access to rare and expensive goods. But over the centuries, as printing became easier, literacy rates increased, and food became more abundant, the genre democratized, becoming available to all sorts of people. By the 20th century, popular writers were primarily developing recipes for the European and American middle classes.

Over the past 10 years or so, cookbooks have expanded their remit, complicating narratives, changing ideas of what counts as cooking, and turning authors into influencers. Some chefs have added a historical dimension to their writing, spotlighting people and regions that were previously overlooked or erased. In The Arabesque Table, Reem Kassis explores culinary evolution across the Arab world. The book emphasizes the idea that, as she wrote recently in The Atlantic, there is no such thing as a stable, pure national cuisine. Provisions: The Roots of Caribbean Cooking similarly serves recipes alongside a course correction. Its authors, the sisters Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau, highlight the contributions of enslaved African women to the food heritage of the Caribbean, including how they and their ancestors innovated dishes using beloved ingredients such as cassava and plantains.

Other writers are forgoing fussy techniques and letting readers into their lives. In Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave), the chefs Priya Krishna and David Chang collaborate to help people at every level of kitchen skills. They lay out “recipes-that-aren’t-really-recipes” based on intuition, personalization, and experimentation—and take advantage of frozen vegetables and microwaves, both of which would have been verboten in many cooking guides of the past. And Ina Garten’s Cooking for Jeffrey is as much an essay collection as it is a cookbook. Readers and viewers of Garten’s Barefoot Contessa have become obsessed with her marriage to Jeffrey, a Yale economist, and this book balances that infatuation with its musings about food, acknowledging the Gartens as a celebrity power couple.

Every Friday in the Books Briefing, we thread together Atlantic stories on books that share similar ideas. Know other book lovers who might like this guide? Forward them this email.

When you buy a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

What We’re Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sR3D_0jNOc6cG00

Barney Burstein / Corbis / VCG via Getty

A 600-year history of cookbooks as status symbols

“As new ideas formed about equality, democracy, and social stratification, presenting certain books as best suited for rich or for poor was no longer considered effective marketing, but culinary literature nonetheless has borne class markers for as long as it has existed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfYSB_0jNOc6cG00

Getty; The Atlantic

National cuisine is a useful illusion

“Every nation’s culinary lineage is both regionally specific and indelibly influenced by trade, migration, and conquest. Now, eight years after having my first child, I finally understand that even though national cuisine is a social construct, it can be a useful one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xyJ4_0jNOc6cG00

Wallace Kirkland / The Life Picture Collection / Getty

Uncovering the roots of Caribbean cooking

“The Rousseaus draw a definitive line connecting the foods of survival from the past to their present iterations as delicacies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCyMa_0jNOc6cG00

Catherine Falls / Getty

How home cooks work smarter, not harder

“I think we need to stop obsessing over what counts as cooking … In this age of Instagram and making food look beautiful and promoting an aspirational lifestyle, we’ve kind of abandoned the value of practicality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aocCy_0jNOc6cG00

Amy Sussman / Invision / AP

The old-fashioned, modern marriage of Ina and Jeffrey

Cooking for Jeffrey’s cookbookishness—its recipes, its lists of Contessa-recommended pantry items, its vaguely voyeuristic photographs of scattered radishes—is supplemented by bookishness of a more literary strain … Mostly, though, the author makes arguments about Jeffrey.”

About us: This week’s newsletter is written by Tori Latham. The book she most recently enjoyed was A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles.

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team.

Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why We Eat Together

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. For human beings, a meal is never just a meal, and a snack...
The Atlantic

Thanksgiving’s Most Underrated Food

Since the start of 2022, I’ve consumed more than my body weight in sweet potatoes. The average American eats closer to the equivalent of one (1) fry a day, but for the past decade, I’ve had at least half a pound of the roots at almost every dinner. I travel with sweet potatoes more reliably than I travel with my spouse. All I need in order to chow down is a microwave and something to cushion my hands against the heat.
The Atlantic

Trump’s Terrifically Stupid Return to Twitter

Like the monster miraculously resuscitated to terrorize the heroes in a horror-movie sequel, Donald Trump is back. No, I’m not talking about his November 15 announcement of his third campaign for president of the United States. Instead I have in mind something far more important: Twitter. On the evening...
The Atlantic

How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

On Tuesday, a missile landed in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed in the blast. Their deaths were a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though in the fog of war it was not immediately clear which side was to blame. Initial theories held that the missile had been fired by Russia at Ukraine and gone astray, though later U.S. intelligence suggested that it had instead been part of an interceptor fired by Ukraine at a Russian missile. Consensus has formed around the latter idea.
The Atlantic

What You Learn From Eating Alone

“No food is sadder than personal pizza” is something I once read and promptly disagreed with. There are hundreds of objectively sadder foods. An unsold pie in a deli case, for example, is a celebratory food that should be shared at a bustling table but is now wasting away in isolation. There is the sadness of an unattended lemonade stand or of free samples when no one takes any. An untouched tray full of mini quiches offered by a cheerful employee beckoning “Would you like to try some quiche today?” to uninterested shoppers is so much sadder than a personal pizza.
The Atlantic

Another Flop From GOP Productions

In 2006 and 2018, Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the way to winning the presidency two years later. In 1994 and 2010, Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives. They then lost the presidency two years later. The difference? Discipline. The leader of...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests

Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
The Atlantic

The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine

American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Russia’s Vindictive Rage

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Russia’s war on Ukraine is going badly: The Russian army is in retreat, and...
The Atlantic

American Soccer Comes of Age

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. On June 10, 2002 in Daegu, South Korea, Claudio Reyna led the United States men’s national team onto the pitch to face the World Cup’s host nation. Daegu stadium was a sea of red bandanas, T-shirts, and scarves emblazoned with the nation’s name in Korean—Daehanminguk. Two and a half hours away, my family crowded in front of our television inside the cramped housing on Osan Air Base, in Pyeongtaek, to watch.
The Atlantic

Rebelling Against Trump Is Not the Same as Rebelling Against Trumpism

Republican elites are done with Donald Trump, and this time, they mean it. Since the conservative “red wave” splashed on shore like gentle foam at low tide, some Republican Party bigs have begun reconsidering the GOP’s relationship with Donald Trump. Republicans took back the House with a slim margin, but Democrats kept the Senate, a dismal result given President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and the continued toll of inflation. The consensus among the right-wing intelligentsia is that they fell well short of expectations.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Trump’s Veepstakes Begin

You’re not going to get a lot of suspense from a third Donald Trump presidential campaign. The American people know who this guy is, in sometimes excruciating detail; they know what he stands for politically; they know what kind of campaign he runs; and they know that he’s going to say some shocking things, even if they don’t know what.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Thanksgiving After Fleeing the Taliban

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. In August of last year, the Afghan journalist Bushra Seddique, now a 23-year-old editorial...
INDIANA STATE
The Atlantic

The House GOP’s Investigation Conundrum

The list of investigative priorities for the House Judiciary Committee that the incoming chairperson, Jim Jordan, sent to the Justice Department earlier this month reads like an assignment sheet for Fox News. And that was before Jordan, with incoming House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, repeatedly insisted...
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

What Were Elon Musk’s Lenders Thinking?

When, earlier this year, Elon Musk went looking for financing for his bid to take over Twitter, he had little trouble finding institutions willing to give him the money he needed. Morgan Stanley took the lead and organized a syndicate of banks—including Bank of America and Barclays—that committed to lending Musk $13 billion. The whole thing took less than a week. Although Musk tried to back out of his deal to buy Twitter, he finally went through with it at the end of October, and the banks gave him the money—which is now debt on Twitter’s balance sheet.
The Atlantic

Empires of Soccer

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Day six of the World Cup and it’s the United States versus England, big Satan versus little Satan in the great battle of the evil imperialists. At stake, a place in the next round of a competition that would likely never have existed without the soccer-spreading British empire, taking place in a country that is unlikely to have existed without it either. And yet the very fact that it is taking place in Qatar has become one of the great symbols of our age—not as a marker of Western cultural power, but of the challenge to its global supremacy. How’s that for irony?
The Atlantic

Bruce Springsteen’s Misguided Homage

What is it about reaching their 70s that makes great songwriters want to sing old songs they didn’t write? Paul McCartney reached backwards to pre-Beatles music and released an album of mostly Tin Pan Alley ditties, slipping in a couple of originals in the same style, in 2012, the year he turned 70. Bob Dylan took up crooning vintage standards associated with Frank Sinatra for the first of several albums in this vein when he was 73, in 2015. Now Bruce Springsteen, at 73, has offered up a new album consisting wholly of covers of soul-music songs from his younger days.
The Atlantic

A New Theory of American Power

A national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair, superhuman exertion and bruised withdrawal. We overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance. American exceptionalism has two faces, equally transfixed with a sense of specialness—one radiant with the nation’s unique beneficence, the other sunk in its unrivaled malignity. These extremes, confounding friends as well as enemies, are unrealistic and unsustainable.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

114K+
Followers
8K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy