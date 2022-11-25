Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive

Read full article on original website
kentreporter.com
Kent nonprofits to receive funds from MultiCare partnership program
Several Kent organizations will receive money as part of the Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund in Western Washington that focuses on addressing housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs. The Kent groups include Catholic Community Services, Living Well Kent and Mother Africa. MultiCare...
kentreporter.com
Joseph Michael (Mike) Ihnot | Obituary
Joseph Michael (Mike) Ihnot, age 79, a former resident of Auburn and Kent, WA, passed away November 14, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. A Navy veteran, he worked for many years at the smelter in Anaconda, MT, and then became a carpenter. He helped fund renovation of the AA Coffee Shop in Auburn. Cremation has been completed and his ashes will be interred in Great Falls in the Spring with military honors and a graveside service.
kentreporter.com
Inch of snow could hit Kent on Tuesday, Nov. 29
An inch or so of snow could hit in Kent on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29 through Tuesday night. There is a chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service with a high temperature near 37 degrees. Wind chill values between 23 and 30 degrees. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
kentreporter.com
Ugly Sweater Tasting Event set for downtown Kent on Dec. 3
Take part in the Ugly Sweater Tasting Event presented by the Kent Downtown Partnership from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Dress in your best ugly sweater or holiday attire and win prizes, according to the Kent Downtown Partnership. Downtown businesses are kicking off the holiday season with a fun tasting event featuring wine, spirits, beer and cider, and live entertainment. You can stock up for the holidays with tax free bottle purchases.
kentreporter.com
Kent digital solutions agency helps you increase your business’s online presence
Running a small business is tough. You can have the best shop front, the best product and the best service, but if you don’t have a reliable, easy-to-use web presence, you just might be missing out on a huge amount of custom — according the Kelsey Group: ConStat, 70 percent of households now use the internet when shopping locally for products!
