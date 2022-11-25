Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
What Is Outdoor Air Conditioning? And How Bad Is It for the Environment?
Air conditioning in the tournament’s open-air stadiums helps players and fans beat the heat—but it may not be so cool for the environment.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Markets rally as China ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
SFGate
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a World Cup goal for 384...
SFGate
US dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing’s protests over a "freedom of navigation operation” conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints. In an unusual move, the...
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Comments / 0