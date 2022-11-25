ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lastwordonsports.com

Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill tops the heap

We got some huge performances from the wide receiver position already in Week 12, with Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson doing what they usually do on the big stage. But we've also got to live at least one more week without Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Williams, while the likes of Kadarius Toney, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch are all expected to be out, leaving us somewhat short-handed. Here are my WR rankings for Week 12:
CBS Sports

Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?

The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

