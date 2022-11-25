Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The 49ers are -180 on the moneyline in the game. The Dolphins are +155. The over/under for the game is set...
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after defeating Buccaneers in overtime
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in overtime, 23-17. It was a wild matchup that featured an incredible one-handed touchdown grab made by David Njoku with 32 seconds left to tie the game, and then Nick Chubb won the matchup with a rushing touchdown in overtime.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Bills are a 5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are -220 on the moneyline in the game. The Patriots are +190. The over/under for the game...
lastwordonsports.com
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill tops the heap
We got some huge performances from the wide receiver position already in Week 12, with Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson doing what they usually do on the big stage. But we've also got to live at least one more week without Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Williams, while the likes of Kadarius Toney, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch are all expected to be out, leaving us somewhat short-handed. Here are my WR rankings for Week 12:
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
CBS Sports
Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 12 matchup.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
