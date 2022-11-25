ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Protest scrutiny intensifies on Iran despite win

By Jed Court with Stuart Williams in Paris, Anne-Christine POUJOULAT, Giuseppe CACACE, Fadel Senna, -
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0bf5_0jNObdQf00
Iran's players sing their national anthem prior to the game against Wales /AFP

Iran's football stars scored a famous victory with a last gasp World Cup win but scrutiny on the conduct of the team ahead of the decisive clash with the US will only intensify as its leaders press a crackdown on protests at home.

In a striking U-turn, the Iranian players sung their national anthem ahead of Friday's match against Wales. Their silence when the song was played ahead of Monday's match with England had been seen as a sign of solidarity with the protests.

Meanwhile there is no sign of a slackening of the protests or the crackdown, as Iran prepares for the already politically loaded match on Tuesday against the United States, which Iran's clerical leadership likes to label "the great Satan".

A prominent former international star from the last decade Voria Ghafouri was arrested in Iran on Thursday after he backed the protests and condemned the crackdown.

The protest movement that erupted 10 weeks ago after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police has created the most delicate of situations for the players who are household names in the football-mad country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mm5VN_0jNObdQf00
Meanwhile there is no sign of a slackening of the protests or the crackdown as Iran prepares for the already politically-loaded match on Tuesday against the United States /AFP

Many supporters of the movement have not forgiven the team for meeting ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi before heading to Doha, with the anthem gesture ahead of the England match doing little to redeem them.

"Mullahs' children" and "A return to factory settings" were some of the terms of abuse being used on social media against the players after they opted to sing the anthem this time.

"Dishonourable mercenaries," tweeted Kasra Aarabi, lead Iran analyst at Tony Blair Institute in London.

There had also been speculation that the Iranian players would not celebrate the goals. But the team erupted into wild celebrations as two late goals were struck against Wales in the final minutes.

Former England player and prominent TV pundit Gary Lineker tweeted: "Given the duress Iran's players are probably going through, that's a spectacularly emotional victory."

- 'Incredibly painful' -

Maziar Bahari, the founder of the Iran Wire news site, said the players had clearly been pressured into singing the anthem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZaFz_0jNObdQf00
The state's response to the protests has led to questions over whether the team represents Iran /AFP

"The most half-hearted version of the Islamic Republic's anthem. The players have been threatened that they had to sing the anthem or else," he said.

It is not clear if the timing ahead of the game of the arrest of Ghafouri -- who was picked up after training with his club Thursday -- was intentional on the part of the authorities.

But the player, who is of Kurdish origin, has been one of the most outspoken prominent voices in Iran against the crackdown and particularly in the Kurdish-populated regions of western Iran where activists say dozens have been killed in the past week alone.

In another arrest, authorities also detained Pejman Rahbar, the editor of the widely followed varzesh3.com sports website, reports said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kw9DQ_0jNObdQf00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a broken nose in the England match /AFP

The state's response to the protests has led to questions over whether the team represents Iran or the regime that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 that overthrew the shah.

The team is known in Persian as the "Tim Melli", "The National Team".

"Incredibly painful to watch this humiliation of #TeamMelli," wrote the historian Roham Alvandi, associate professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"This is how the Islamic republic denies us even the simple joy of supporting our national team on the world stage."

- 'Not our enemies' -

Reports also suggested the Qatari authorities were not allowing some fans to carry alternative Iranian flags into the stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieb02_0jNObdQf00
A prominent former international star from the last decade Voria Ghafouri was arrested in Iran on Thursday after he backed the protests and condemned the crackdown /AFP/File

An AFP photographer at the stadium on Friday witnessed security staff confiscating a flag from a fan with the protest slogan "Woman, life, freedom".

The turbulence inside Iran has also proved testing for the team's Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who has sought to argue his team should not step into politics and defend his players.

The vilification of some team members on social media even saw some suggesting the broken nose suffered by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was karma for bowing to Raisi in the pre-Doha meeting.

"The players are not our enemies," Queiroz wrote on Instagram this week.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi denied on Thursday that his team had come under pressure from their government to sing the anthem, saying "I don't like to talk about political issues, but we are not under any pressure."

A video later went viral on social media showing Queiroz gently berating the BBC reporter who had asked Taremi for his views, saying "Why don't you ask (England manager Gareth) Southgate about England and the United States that left Afghanistan?"

pst-sjw/dv

Comments / 2

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy